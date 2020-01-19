Floyd Mayweather Makes 'Mayweather vs. McGregor 2' IG Post After Notorious' TKO

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather Jr. took to Instagram after Conor McGregor's win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 on Saturday, hinting at a possible 2020 rematch between the boxing and MMA stars.

Money Mayweather had a mock poster for the fight ready to go minutes after McGregor's easy win:

UFC President Dana White later told ESPN's Brett Okamoto that Mayweather had been reaching out to him all night:

McGregor celebrated his return to the Octagon in style, knocking out Cerrone inside the opening minute of their bout. It was his first win in the UFC since he beat Eddie Alvarez in 2016, conquering the lightweight division to become the first fighter in history to hold two UFC titles at the same time.

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

That would be the last time we saw the Notorious in the UFC in nearly two years. Rather than defend his title, the Irishman opted to meet Mayweather in the boxing ring in 2017. Per Forbes' Kurt Badenhausen, the crossover bout became boxing's second-most lucrative event in history, behind Mayweather's meeting with longtime rival Manny Pacquiao.

It was Mayweather's greatest payday, and with a knockout in the 10th round, he pushed his record to 50-0, at the time the greatest perfect record in boxing history. It has since been broken by the now 54-0 Wanheng Menayothin.

The bout between Mayweather and McGregor was more competitive than expected, but Money came through some early trouble to cruise through the final rounds. There has been relatively little talk of a rematch, but Mayweather's social media post may change that.

McGregor's longtime training partner Artem Lobov already has a date in mind:

Per Morgan Campbell of the New York Times, both McGregor and White have expressed hope the Notorious can fight three times in 2020. Mayweather, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Jorge Masvidal and even Pacquiao are seen as possible opponents.