Cowboy Cerrone Taken to Hospital After Conor McGregor TKO at UFC 246

Cowboy Cerrone Taken to Hospital After Conor McGregor TKO at UFC 246January 19, 2020
Jeff Bottari/Getty Images
Conor McGregor defeated Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone via a 40-second TKO in UFC 246's main event Saturday in Las Vegas.
After the fight, ESPN's Ariel Helwani reported Cerrone was taken to a local hospital.
Cerrone spoke with broadcaster Joe Rogan in the Octagon after the match and said he was "OK" despite suffering a "busted nose":
Andreas Hale of Sporting News reported Cerrone would not attend the post-fight press conference in order to receive medical treatment.
McGregor dominated the fight, with Bloody Elbow summarizing it as follows:
Per Aaron Bronsteter of TSN Sports, McGregor landed 19 significant strikes in 40 seconds.
