Cowboy Cerrone Taken to Hospital After Conor McGregor TKO at UFC 246

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 19, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 18: Donald Cerrone stands in the octagon following his welterweight fight during the UFC 246 event at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Conor McGregor defeated Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone via a 40-second TKO in UFC 246's main event Saturday in Las Vegas.

After the fight, ESPN's Ariel Helwani reported Cerrone was taken to a local hospital.

Cerrone spoke with broadcaster Joe Rogan in the Octagon after the match and said he was "OK" despite suffering a "busted nose":

Andreas Hale of Sporting News reported Cerrone would not attend the post-fight press conference in order to receive medical treatment.

McGregor dominated the fight, with Bloody Elbow summarizing it as follows:

Per Aaron Bronsteter of TSN Sports, McGregor landed 19 significant strikes in 40 seconds.

Related

    Conor McGregor Is Back in Our Lives... for Now

    'Etch my name in history one more time'

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Conor McGregor Is Back in Our Lives... for Now

    Scott Harris
    via Bleacher Report

    Dana Wants Conor vs. Khabib 2

    UFC president calls potential rematch ‘the biggest fight in the sport’s history’

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Dana Wants Conor vs. Khabib 2

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Conor: Opponent Doesn't Matter, I'm Looking at Dates

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Conor: Opponent Doesn't Matter, I'm Looking at Dates

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    McGregor's Wife Threatened by Usman's Hacked Twitter Account

    MMA logo
    MMA

    McGregor's Wife Threatened by Usman's Hacked Twitter Account

    The Independent
    via The Independent