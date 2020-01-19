Cowboy Cerrone Taken to Hospital After Conor McGregor TKO at UFC 246

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Conor McGregor defeated Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone via a 40-second TKO in UFC 246's main event Saturday in Las Vegas.

After the fight, ESPN's Ariel Helwani reported Cerrone was taken to a local hospital.

Cerrone spoke with broadcaster Joe Rogan in the Octagon after the match and said he was "OK" despite suffering a "busted nose":

Andreas Hale of Sporting News reported Cerrone would not attend the post-fight press conference in order to receive medical treatment.

McGregor dominated the fight, with Bloody Elbow summarizing it as follows:

Per Aaron Bronsteter of TSN Sports, McGregor landed 19 significant strikes in 40 seconds.