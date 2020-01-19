AFC Championship Game 2020: Injury Report, Predictions for Titans vs. Chiefs

David Eulitt/Getty Images

History could be here soon enough for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Although the Chiefs have won the Super Bowl before, they have never captured the AFC championship. They lost Super Bowl I against the Green Bay Packers and won Super Bowl IV over the Minnesota Vikings. The latter came in the 1969 season, the last before the AFL-NFL merger.

Since then, Kansas City hasn't made it back to the NFL's grandest stage. But if the Chiefs can beat the Tennessee Titans at home Sunday, they will finally end that drought. Kansas City nearly did that last season but lost to the New England Patriots in overtime in the AFC title game.

With the Chiefs seeking to go one better against the upstart Titans, here's everything you need to know for this season's AFC Championship Game.

2020 AFC Championship Game

Who: No. 6 Tennessee Titans at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs

When: Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Injury Report

Chiefs

RB LeSean McCoy: Questionable (illness), QB Matt Moore: Questionable (illness), DT Chris Jones: Questionable (calf).

LeSean McCoy, Matt Moore and Chris Jones missed practice Wednesday and Thursday and were limited participants in Friday's practice. They will each be listed as questionable heading into Sunday's game.

Although McCoy and Moore are both dealing with illnesses, it's likely that neither will have a big role even if they do suit up. Moore would only get into the game if something happened to starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes, while McCoy likely wouldn't get as many touches as starting running back Damien Williams.

Jones missed the divisional-round win over the Houston Texans, and the Chiefs could use his presence on the defensive line to try to stop Titans running back Derrick Henry. He also had two sacks in Kansas City's Week 10 loss to Tennessee, so he's enjoyed recent success against Sunday's opponents.

Whether or not Jones plays will be Kansas City's biggest injury decision for Sunday.

Tight end Travis Kelce was a limited participant in all three of the Chiefs' practices this week, but he doesn't have an injury designation heading into Sunday, so he will be out there for Kansas City.

Titans

LB Jayon Brown: Questionable (shoulder), LB Rashaan Evans: Questionable (foot), WR Adam Humphries: Questionable (ankle), CB Adoree Jackson: Questionable (foot), LB David Long: Questionable (knee), WR Cody Hollister: Questionable (ankle), T Jack Conklin: Questionable (shoulder).

Although the Titans have seven players on their injury report, none of them missed a practice this week.

It's unlikely that all of these linebackers would miss the game, especially Rashaan Evans and David Long, both of whom played in the divisional round against the Baltimore Ravens. If Jayon Brown returns after missing that game, it would be a boost for Tennessee's defense.

Adam Humphries has missed the Titans' past six games, so they would have another receiving option on offense if he returns, which could be needed to keep up with the Chiefs' high-powered offense.

So despite having all of these players on the injury report, it's unlikely that most of them won't suit up.

One player who doesn't have an injury designation is cornerback Logan Ryan, who missed Wednesday's practice through illness. However, he returned for the final two practices of the week and appears to be set to play Sunday.

Game Prediction

With the Chiefs and Titans both mostly healthy, this should be an exciting game that features both teams playing to their potential.

That means there will likely be a lot of offense. Kansas City scored 51 points in the divisional round, with Mahomes throwing five touchdowns. Henry has powered Tennessee's offense by rushing for 377 yards over its two playoff wins.

When these teams played in Week 10 of the regular season, the Titans won 35-32. Expect another competitive high-scoring game Sunday.

However, the Chiefs are going to have more motivation after having lost to the Titans this season and losing in the AFC Championship Game last year. Mahomes should have a big game against a pass defense that ranked 24th in the NFL during the regular season. The Chiefs will use a key late scoring drive to advance to the Super Bowl.