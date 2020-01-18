AFC Championship Game 2020: Updated Odds, Prop Bets for Titans vs. Chiefs

Uncredited/Associated Press

Can the Kansas City Chiefs avenge last year's AFC Championship Game loss? Or will the Tennessee Titans continue their remarkable run through the NFL playoffs?

We'll soon have the answer to those questions, as the two teams will face off in the AFC title game on Sunday afternoon in Kansas City. Last season, the Chiefs lost at home in the AFC Championship Game to the New England Patriots. They haven't reached the Super Bowl since winning it in the 1969 season prior to the AFL-NFL merger.

The Titans have notched upset road wins over the Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens in the first two rounds of the playoffs. This is their first AFC title game appearance since the 2002 season, and they're looking to reach the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1999 campaign.

Here's a look at the important info for this year's AFC title game, followed by some prop bets to consider.

AFC Championship Game Info

Who: No. 6 Tennessee Titans at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs

When: Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Odds (via Caesars): Kansas City -7; Over/Under 53 points

Top Prop Bets to Consider

Titans continue to give the ball to Derrick Henry

Tennessee's key to offensive success in the postseason? Feeding the ball to Henry, the NFL's leading rusher this season.

Henry has 64 carries through the Titans' first two playoff wins, which he's turned into 377 yards and a touchdown. He touched the ball 35 times (34 carries, one reception) in Tennessee's Wild Card Round win at New England, which was a season high.

If the Titans want to notch another road upset win in Kansas City, they're likely going to keep giving the ball to Henry. On Oddschecker, there are available bets for the number of carries that Henry will have on Sunday, which should be at least 25.

This should be one of the safer bets of conference championship weekend, as Tennessee's offense truly runs through Henry.

And Henry will rush for a lot of yards...again

No surprise that there's another Henry prop bet that is a strong one to consider on Sunday.

Henry rushed for at least 100 yards in five of his last six regular-season games. And the one game he didn't, he still had 86 yards on the ground. He's also rushed for more than 100 yards in each of the Titans' first two playoff games.

So, why not make some money on what seems to be a sure thing right now? Henry has rushed for at least 182 yards in each of his last three games. While he may not reach that high of a number again, he should rush for at least 114 yards, which is an available prop bet on Oddschecker.

It should be safe to go even a bit higher, as Henry rushed for 188 yards against the Chiefs during the regular season and is poised for another big game.

Chiefs continue to rely on Patrick Mahomes' arm

When in doubt, let Mahomes air it out. That's something that typically works well for the Chiefs.

It did last week when the former NFL MVP passed for 321 yards and five touchdowns in Kansas City's divisional-round win over Houston. Four of those touchdown passes came in the second quarter after the Chiefs had fallen behind 24-0 and needed a spark to get back into the game.

Sunday's game should have a lot of offense, and Mahomes will likely be passing the ball a lot. So, it should be safe to assume he'll again pass for at least 300 yards, which is an available bet on Oddschecker.

Mahomes is going to have a big game, and he'll lead the Chiefs to their first AFC title in franchise history.