Super Bowl 2020: Matchup Predictions and Odds Ahead of Championship Round

Gail Burton/Associated Press

The best of the NFC and the AFC will do battle on Sunday to see who earns the right to play in Super Bowl LIV in Miami. If the rest of these NFL playoffs are any indication, football fans are in for more fireworks.

Each of the remaining teams provide their own level of intrigue.

The Tennessee Titans had to win in Week 17 just to reach the wild-card round. They have since run through a dynastic New England Patriots team and the No. 1 seed in the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens. Their opponent, the Kansas City Chiefs, overcame a 24-0 deficit against the Houston Texans. The Green Bay Packers offense is getting hot at the right time, while the San Francisco 49ers showcased a balanced attack and are getting healthy at just the right time.

Here's a final look at the NFL playoff picture heading into Conference Championship Weekend.

Conference Championship Info

Sunday, Jan. 19

AFC Championship Game

Who: No. 6 Tennessee Titans at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs

When: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Odds (via Caesars): Kansas City -7; Over/Under 53 points

Prediction: Titans 27, Chiefs 24

NFC Championship Game

Who: No. 2 Green Bay Packers at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Odds (via Caesars): San Francisco -7.5; Over/Under 46.5 points



Prediction: 49ers 27, Packers 17

Super Bowl LIV Info

Who: AFC champion vs. NFC champion

When: Sunday, Feb. 2, at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Super Bowl Odds

Kansas City Chiefs +120 (bet $100 to win $120)

San Francisco 49ers +150

Green Bay Packers +750

Tennessee Titans +750

Via Caesars.

Super Bowl Prediction

San Francisco 49ers vs. Tennessee Titans

It might not be a reach to suggest the Titans have the perfect recipe to beat the Chiefs in what figures to be an epic clash of styles.

The Titans have been able to control games by pounding the ground game with Derrick Henry and using the occasional play-action pass to open up the secondary. Meanwhile, the Chiefs have struggled to stop the run all season, including a Week 10 loss to the Titans in which Henry went for 188 yards on just 23 carries.

However, the Chiefs have the offensive firepower to keep up with anyone. Patrick Mahomes proved as much when he cooked the Houston Texans over the final three quarters of their AFC divisional matchup. However, the Titans boast one of the stronger secondaries in football, and defensive coordinator Dean Pees made Lamar Jackson uncomfortable by dialing up blitzes. Expect the Titans to come after Mahomes early and often.

San Francisco is unlikely to dismiss Green Bay as easily as it did in its 37-8 win in Week 12. Still, the 49ers have the perfect run-pass balance to put up points. Not to mention, getting Dee Ford and Kwon Alexander back had a transformative effect on what was already a dominant defensive unit.

The Packers might be able to have some success if they can run the ball and Aaron Jones can make plays in the passing game to free up Davante Adams, but it will not be enough to beat the Niners at Levi's Stadium.

The Niners and Titans would make for a fascinating Super Bowl matchup.

Tennessee and San Francisco ranked 10th and 11th, respectively, against the run in terms of defense-adjusted value over average during the regular season, according to Football Outsiders. The matchup might come down to who can consistently rush the quarterback and, on the other side of the ball, make plays in the passing game.

First, however, the two squads have to take care of business in what should be a fantastic Conference Championship Weekend.

All stats obtained via Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.