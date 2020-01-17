Former Royals Owner, Chairman David Glass Dies at Age 85

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 17, 2020

Kansas City Royals owner David Glass sits in the dugout before a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Oakland Athletics Friday, April 17, 2015, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Former Kansas City Royals owner David Glass died last week at the age of 85.

The team announced the news on Friday, along with statements from new owner John Sherman and general manager Dayton Moore:

Glass earned his fortune as a Wal-Mart executive in the 1970s and 1980s. He stepped down from his post as CEO in 2000. 

The Royals hired Glass in 1993 as their interim CEO and chairman after the death of previous owner Ewing Kauffman. The Missouri native and his family bought the organization in April 2000 from Kauffman's estate for $96 million. 

Last November, Glass agreed to sell the Royals to John Sherman, who had been a minority owner with the Cleveland Indians since 2016, for $1 billion. 

Under Glass' ownership, Kansas City only made two playoff appearances in 2014 and 2015. The Royals made the most out of those postseason runs, however, advancing to the World Series both times and winning the franchise's second championship in 2015 with a 4-1 series victory over the New York Mets. 

Related

    Royals Mourn Passing of David Glass

    Kansas City Royals logo
    Kansas City Royals

    Royals Mourn Passing of David Glass

    Nick Kappel
    via Medium

    Buzzers, Burners and Conspiracies: Inside MLB's Day of Epic Chaos

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Buzzers, Burners and Conspiracies: Inside MLB's Day of Epic Chaos

    Jeff Passan
    via ESPN.com

    How the Internet Helped Crack Astros' Sign-Stealing Case

    MLB logo
    MLB

    How the Internet Helped Crack Astros' Sign-Stealing Case

    Joon Lee
    via ESPN.com

    Poll: What Is the Worse Offense in MLB?

    🔘 Steroids 🔘 Electronic sign-stealing Tap to vote ➡️

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Poll: What Is the Worse Offense in MLB?

    Straw Poll
    via Straw Poll