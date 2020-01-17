Former Royals Owner, Chairman David Glass Dies at Age 85

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Former Kansas City Royals owner David Glass died last week at the age of 85.

The team announced the news on Friday, along with statements from new owner John Sherman and general manager Dayton Moore:

Glass earned his fortune as a Wal-Mart executive in the 1970s and 1980s. He stepped down from his post as CEO in 2000.

The Royals hired Glass in 1993 as their interim CEO and chairman after the death of previous owner Ewing Kauffman. The Missouri native and his family bought the organization in April 2000 from Kauffman's estate for $96 million.

Last November, Glass agreed to sell the Royals to John Sherman, who had been a minority owner with the Cleveland Indians since 2016, for $1 billion.

Under Glass' ownership, Kansas City only made two playoff appearances in 2014 and 2015. The Royals made the most out of those postseason runs, however, advancing to the World Series both times and winning the franchise's second championship in 2015 with a 4-1 series victory over the New York Mets.