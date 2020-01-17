Alex Romero Suspended 20 Games for Attacking Catcher with Bat in Venezuela

Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images

The Venezuelan Professional Baseball League announced on Wednesday that former Arizona Diamondback Alex Romero has been suspended 20 games for attacking catcher Gabriel Lino during a Jan. 8 game (h/t Associated Press on Friday).

The attack was in reaction to Caribes de Anzoategui pitcher Angel Nesbitt throwing behind the Aguilas del Zulia outfielder, whose last MLB appearance was in 2009, amid growing tensions between the two teams.

Nesbitt has been suspended for the remainder of the playoffs, which is currently in the semifinal round. However, the former Detroit Tiger has appealed the sentence and can play until a decision is reached.

Mark Townsend of Yahoo Sports noted the details behind the ugly incident:

"The incident was a continuation of bad blood that had been brewing throughout the game. It initially boiled over in the seventh inning, when Caribes' Cesar Valera was hit by the first pitch after Niuman Romero and Alexi Amarista had hit back-to-back home runs. The benches cleared then as well, leading to the ejection of three players and Caribes manager Jackson Melian. In total, five batters were hit and nine were ejected stemming from the hostility."

Aguilas and Caribes are in separate Venezuelan League best-of-seven semis, although both are in danger of failing to advance.

Aguilas is down 3-0 to Cardenales de Lara, and Caribes is losing 2-1 to Tiburones de La Guaira. Game 4 of both series will take place Friday.

Romero's 20-game suspension will not exhaust itself before the end of the championship even if Aguilas plays the maximum amount of playoff games remaining (four in the semifinals, seven in the final). The league announced that the suspension would stretch into next year.