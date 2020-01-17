Packers vs. 49ers: Updated Odds, Predictions for NFC Championship Game 2020

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

It's been almost a decade since Aaron Rodgers won a Super Bowl, but the Green Bay Packers quarterback is now on the verge of making a return to the NFL showpiece.

However, the Packers face a challenging opponent in the form of the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game. San Francisco and Green Bay are the Nos. 1 and 2 seeds, respectively, and both teams are 14-3 after winning in the divisional round.

The 49ers haven't reached the Super Bowl since the 2012 season, and they haven't won a championship since the 1994 campaign.

Here's everything else you need to know heading into Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

NFC Championship Game Info

Who: No. 2 Green Bay Packers at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers

When: Sunday at 6:40 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Odds (via Caesars): San Francisco -7.5; Over/Under 46.5

Prediction: 49ers 24, Packers 20

San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had quite a few efficient performances this season, the first in which he played in all 16 games. That included a solid showing in one of the 49ers' biggest wins of the season—a 37-8 victory over Green Bay in Week 12.

The 28-year-old went 14-for-20 for 253 yards and two touchdowns. Those numbers may have been even more impressive had the 49ers needed to keep passing the ball and not been up by so much.

Now, Garoppolo and San Francisco need to do the same thing on Sunday. The 49ers will look to rely on their quarterback, their strong defense and balanced rushing attack to cruise to another win over the Packers.

But that's easier said than done, especially because Green Bay has something to prove after that defeat on November 24.

"Whenever you have to do that, it's always different the second time," Garoppolo said, according to 49ers Webzone. "It's a lot of the cat and mouse, we think they're going to do this, they think we're going to do that type of thing, and just the back and forth with it. At the end of the day, you've got to go out there and play and react to what's happening on the field."

Garoppolo may be the less experienced quarterback in this matchup, but he and Rodgers had similar years. Garoppolo passed for 3,978 yards and 27 touchdowns during the regular season, while Rodgers had 4,002 yards and 26 touchdowns.

The Green Bay signal-caller may have the edge in experience, but he doesn't have one thing the 49ers man has—a top-ranked defense supporting him.

San Francisco's defense was the best in the NFC this season, averaging only 281.8 total yards allowed per game. It was even better in the divisional round, giving up only 147 total yards in the 49ers' win over the Minnesota Vikings.

That's going to be tough for Rodgers and the Packers offense to break though, which was the case the last time they played the 49ers and scored only eight points.

Expect a more exciting game this time, though, as Green Bay will be better prepared and is playing better football of late. However, San Francisco is just too well-rounded, which will be key to pulling out a close victory to advance to Super Bowl LIV.