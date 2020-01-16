Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts Talks Alex Cora Firing, 2018 World Series amid Scandal

Orlando Ramirez/Associated Press

Two days after Alex Cora parted ways with the Boston Red Sox for his role in the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal, All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts addressed the situation with his former manager and the team's run to the World Series title in 2018.

Speaking to reporters about Cora, Bogaerts called it a "very unfortunate" situation and that the team "enjoyed" playing for him.

In response to a question about people potentially doubting the legitimacy of their success on the field, Bogaerts also said that championship team "worked hard everyday in 2018, we showed up, we played hard."

Cora explained his decision to part ways with the Red Sox in a joint statement released on Tuesday:

"We agreed today that parting ways was the best thing for the organization. I do not want to be a distraction to the Red Sox as they move forward. My two years as manager were the best years of my life. It was an honor to manage these teams and help bring a World Series Championship back to Boston. I will forever be indebted to the organization and the fans who supported me as a player, a manager and in my efforts to help Puerto Rico. This is a special place. There is nothing like it in all of baseball, and I will miss it dearly."

The move came after MLB released findings from its investigation into the Astros, which uncovered a process of stealing signs during the 2017 season and part of the 2018 regular season.

Houston manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended for one year and subsequently fired by the team. The organization received a $5 million fine, the maximum allowed under MLB rules, and lost its first- and second-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021.

Cora was specifically mentioned as one of the people involved in setting up the system in 2017 when he was a bench coach for the Astros.

Carlos Beltran, who was with the Astros in 2017 and was the only player specifically named in MLB's report, announced on Thursday a mutual parting of ways with the New York Mets. He was hired as their manager in November after working in the New York Yankees front office last season.

Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich, multiple unnamed sources said Boston illegally used a video replay room during the 2018 season—Cora's first in charge with the Red Sox.

"It's cheating," one person who was with the 2018 Red Sox told Rosenthal and Drellich. "Because if you're using a camera to zoom in on the crotch of the catcher, to break down the sign system and then take that information and give it out to the runner, then he doesn’t have to steal it."

The Red Sox hired Cora, 44, as their manager in November 2017. The Puerto Rico native led the team to a franchise-record 108 wins in his inaugural season and a 4-1 series victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.