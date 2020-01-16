D'Angelo Russell Trade Rumors: T-Wolves 'Intensifying' Pursuit of Warriors Star

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 16, 2020

Golden State Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell (0) dribbles upcourt against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Minnesota Timberwolves could be at the center of the NBA leading up to the trade deadline on Feb. 6. 

Per The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski and Shams Charania, the T-Wolves are expected to "intensify their pursuit of Golden State Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell."

This comes in the wake of Minnesota announcing it acquired Allen Crabbe from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Jeff Teague and Treveon Graham. 

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

