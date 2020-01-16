D'Angelo Russell Trade Rumors: T-Wolves 'Intensifying' Pursuit of Warriors Star

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Minnesota Timberwolves could be at the center of the NBA leading up to the trade deadline on Feb. 6.

Per The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski and Shams Charania, the T-Wolves are expected to "intensify their pursuit of Golden State Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell."

This comes in the wake of Minnesota announcing it acquired Allen Crabbe from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Jeff Teague and Treveon Graham.

