Report: Bruce Bochy Doesn't Plan on Pursuing Manager Job Amid Astros Rumors

Former San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy reportedly doesn't plan to end his retirement to pursue any of MLB's managerial vacancies.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the update Thursday after Mark Berman of KRIV listed Bochy among the group of potential candidates to take over the Houston Astros.

