Report: Bruce Bochy Doesn't Plan on Pursuing Manager Job Amid Astros Rumors

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 16, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 29: Manager Bruce Bochy #15 of the San Francisco Giants looks on from the dugout before his last game as Giants manager, the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park on September 29, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Former San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy reportedly doesn't plan to end his retirement to pursue any of MLB's managerial vacancies.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the update Thursday after Mark Berman of KRIV listed Bochy among the group of potential candidates to take over the Houston Astros.

                          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    L.A. City Council to Ask MLB to Award 2017 and ’18 World Series to Dodgers

    MLB logo
    MLB

    L.A. City Council to Ask MLB to Award 2017 and ’18 World Series to Dodgers

    tkurzweil
    via KTLA

    Report: Astros, Springer Agree to $21M Deal to Avoid Arbitration

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Astros, Springer Agree to $21M Deal to Avoid Arbitration

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    L.A. City Council to Vote on Asking MLB to Recall WS Trophies

    L.A. wants to formally ask that 2017 Astros and 2018 Red Sox give their trophies to the Dodgers

    Houston Astros logo
    Houston Astros

    L.A. City Council to Vote on Asking MLB to Recall WS Trophies

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Astros Officially Interview Buck Showalter

    Houston Astros logo
    Houston Astros

    Report: Astros Officially Interview Buck Showalter

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report