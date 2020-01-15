Conor McGregor Says Kamaru Usman Has 'Sniff-the-Jockstrap' Fighting Style

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 16, 2020

UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship ) fighter Conor McGregor smiles during a news conference in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. McGregor announced that he will fight an undisclosed opponent with the event expected to happen in Las Vegas, USA, in January 2020. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Pavel Golovkin/Associated Press

Conor McGregor may want to put his name in the mix for the UFC welterweight belt after his matchup with Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 on Saturday night, but he doesn't sound particularly interested in fighting Kamaru Usman, who currently holds the title.

"The more exciting bout would be me and [Jorge] Masvidal," McGregor said at the UFC 246 press conference on Wednesday, per Marc Raimondi of ESPN. "Usman has the style of Khabib [Nurmagomedov], the sniff-the-jockstrap style."

McGregor may not be looking ahead to his next fight, but it's obviously on his mind based on his remarks Wednesday: 

Masvidal and McGregor would be a fun matchup. Both men are dangerous strikers who would likely keep the fight upright, looking for a knockout. Masvidal is also one of the hottest fighters in the UFC at the moment, with three wins in 2019 over Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz. 

His knockout of Askren was particularly notable. He took just five seconds to end the fight with a flying knee. 

As for Usman, he's never lost in the UFC and is 16-1 in his professional career, with wins over Tyron Woodley and Colby Covington in 2019. Like Nurmagomedov, Usman likes to grind his opponents down and uses the fence and his wrestling to control the fight, though he isn't as consistent a puncher from the ground as Nurmagomedov. 

Nurmagomedov completely dominated McGregor, however, overpowering him and keeping the fight on the mat rather than attempt to trade strikes with the dangerous Irishman. Usman would take the same approach, making for perhaps a less entertaining fight but likely a more difficult matchup for McGregor. 

Of course, there's the small matter of beating Cerrone first after over a yearlong absence. McGregor will have to topple the veteran before we find out who he'll be facing next.

Related

    Conor McGregor Says Kamaru Usman Has 'Sniff-the-Jockstrap' Fighting Style

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Conor McGregor Says Kamaru Usman Has 'Sniff-the-Jockstrap' Fighting Style

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Conor Sending Mixed Signals Ahead of UFC Return

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Conor Sending Mixed Signals Ahead of UFC Return

    Scott Harris
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Whittaker Withdraws from Fight vs. Cannonier

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Report: Whittaker Withdraws from Fight vs. Cannonier

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Referee, Judges Assigned for Conor vs. Cerrone

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Referee, Judges Assigned for Conor vs. Cerrone

    MMA Fighting
    via MMA Fighting