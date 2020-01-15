Grace Rett, 20-Year-Old Holy Cross Women's Rower, Killed in Van Crash in Florida

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Grace Rett, a member of the Holy Cross women's rowing team, was killed in a van crash Wednesday in Vero Beach, Florida, according to the Boston Herald's Alexi Iafrato and Lisa Kashinsky.

Rett, 20, was traveling in one of two vans transporting the team that was hit by a pickup truck. WBZ in Boston published photos of the damage to the vehicles:

The Holy Cross athletics department issued a statement:

"This morning, members of the Holy Cross women's rowing team were involved in a serious crash while traveling in Florida. The College is in contact with authorities in Florida and is in the process of gathering more information. Holy Cross has been in touch with the families of those students and coaches and is offering support for all those involved."

The college also sent an email to students (via Iafrato and Kashinsky):

"It is with great sadness that we share with you that Grace Rett '22, a resident of Healy, has passed away following this morning's accident involving the women's rowing team. Our thoughts and prayers are with Grace's family, friends and teammates at this time."

Vero Beach Police Chief David Currey confirmed during a press conference that 11 others from the crash were transported to local medical facilities. A few with serious injuries were taken to a trauma hospital.

The second van wasn't involved in the crash, but Currey said the vehicle's passengers were "not doing well" following their teammate's death.

Rett competed in nine races for the Crusaders and was a member of the Patriot League honor roll during the 2018-19 season.