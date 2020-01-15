Kris Bryant Trade Rumors: Cubs, Braves Talks 'Expected to Be Revisited'

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

After missing out on re-signing Josh Donaldson, the Atlanta Braves are reportedly turning their attention back to acquiring another MVP winner to fill their third base void.

Per USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Braves and Chicago Cubs are expected to resume talks regarding Kris Bryant.

Donaldson, who hit .259/.379/.521 in 155 games with Atlanta last season, agreed to a four-year deal worth at least $92 million with the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

The Braves project to start this season with Johan Camargo as their starting third baseman. The 26-year-old had a .663 OPS in 98 games in 2019.

ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported last month that the Braves were "focused" Donaldson before looking toward the trade market, but he added Atlanta manager Brian Snitker believes Bryant would "fit in perfectly" with the team if a deal were to happen.

Per ESPN 1000's David Kaplan, the Cubs' asking price and list of potential landing spots for Bryant have been "greatly exaggerated" because the team is waiting for the results of his service-time grievance.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported the expectation around MLB is the arbitrator will rule against Bryant, giving him two seasons before being eligible for free agency after 2021 instead of after 2020 should the ruling go in his favor. That would have a significant impact on what the Cubs can reasonably ask for in a potential trade.

Bryant, 28, hit .282/.382/.521 with 31 homers in 147 games with Chicago last season.