Lamar Jackson Unanimously Wins 2019 NFL MVP over Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson capped a historic 2019 season by being named the NFL's Most Valuable Player on Saturday.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Jackson is just the second unanimous MVP winner in NFL history (Tom Brady, 2010). He beat out Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Seattle Seahawks signal-caller Russell Wilson, among others.

Jackson was the heavy favorite to win the MVP award after he led the Ravens to the NFL's best record (14-2). Their Super Bowl hopes ended sooner than expected with a 28-12 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Round, but he still racked up 508 yards of offense.

The 23-year-old is the first player in team history to be named MVP and second-youngest player in league history to take home the honor. Only Jim Brown was younger in his back-to-back MVP campaigns in 1957 (21) and 1958 (22).

Jackson had a promising rookie season in 2018 but sent a message to all his doubters by throwing for 324 yards and five touchdowns in a 59-10 Week 1 win over the Miami Dolphins.

That would be the start of Jackson's emergence as the face of the NFL in 2019, which saw him set or tie league records for games with a perfect passer rating (two) and rushing yards by a quarterback (1,206). He also set new franchise records for passing touchdowns (36) and total touchdowns (43).

During his final 11 games of the regular season, Jackson averaged 271.4 yards of offense and 2.9 touchdowns. The Ravens scored at least 30 points in six of those games, including a streak of three straight games breaking the 40-point mark from Weeks 10-12.

Even though Baltimore's season ended abruptly, the franchise's long-term future looks as bright as ever with Jackson leading the way.