Titans vs. Chiefs: AFC Championship 2020 Odds and Over/Under Predictions

Last year, the Kansas City Chiefs suffered a heartbreaking AFC Championship Game loss. In order to prevent that from happening again this season, they'll have to take down the surprise team of the NFL playoffs.

The Chiefs are set to host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday with the AFC title and a spot in Super Bowl LIV on the line. Tennessee, the No. 6 seed in the AFC, reached this point by upsetting both the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens on the road.

Kansas City lost at New England in overtime in last season's AFC Championship Game, falling a game short of reaching its first Super Bowl since the 1969 season.

Here's everything you need to know heading into Sunday's AFC Championship Game.

AFC Championship Game Info

Date: Sunday, Jan. 19

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Odds (via Caesars): Kansas City -7.5; Over/Under 52 points

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Titans 28

Without quarterback Patrick Mahomes' leadership, the Chiefs might not even be here right now.

In its divisional round matchup against Houston last weekend, Kansas City quickly fell into a 24-point hole. The Texans held that lead when there was still more than 10 minutes to go in the second quarter. And it was looking like another disappointing end to a Chiefs season was imminent.

Then, Mahomes passed for four touchdowns in the second quarter alone, and Kansas City somehow had a 28-24 lead going into halftime. By the time the game was over, Mahomes had thrown a fifth touchdown pass and the Chiefs had rolled to a 51-31 victory.

Consider Kansas City well-versed in handling adversity.

Before winning their final six games of the regular season, the Chiefs endured a stretch in which they lost four of six games and didn't have Mahomes for three games due to injury. When he returned, Kansas City immediately suffered a 35-32 loss at Tennessee.

So, while some teams might have overlooked the 9-7 Titans at this point in the season, the Chiefs know not to.

"We've already played them, and we know they're a tough team," Mahomes said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "They're a team that battles all the way until the end. They're a team that's really hot, playing really good football right now, so we know it's going to take our best effort. And, whatever way, we've got to find a way to win."

One thing that Kansas City may need to do is find a way to limit the production of Tennessee running back Derrick Henry. He was the NFL's leading rusher during the regular season with 1,540 yards, and he's only gotten better in the playoffs, rushing for 182 and 195 yards in the Titans' two postseason victories.

The Chiefs may have quite a bit of trouble trying to stop him, though, as they ranked 26th in the NFL in rushing defense during the regular season with 128.2 yards allowed per game. They couldn't do it last time, as Henry rushed for 188 yards and two touchdowns vs. Kansas City in Week 10.

Another potential path to victory for Kansas City? Score a lot of points again.

The Chiefs won despite allowing 31 points in the divisional round, and it may take a similar effort from their offense to get past the Titans. But Tennessee's defense is beatable, allowing 359.5 total yards per game during the regular season, which ranked 21st in the league.

If Kansas City faces a deficit, get ready for more impressive leadership from Mahomes. That will be the key in the Chiefs ending their drought of Super Bowl appearances, as they'll outscore the Titans and get to the big game for the first time in 50 years.