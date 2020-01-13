Astros Fire AJ Hinch, Jeff Luhnow for Cheating; Joe Espada to Be Interim Manager

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 13, 2020

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 30: AJ Hinch #14 of the Houston Astros looks on during batting practice prior to Game Seven of the 2019 World Series against the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park on October 30, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Houston Astros have fired general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch following MLB's investigation into the team's sign-stealing schemes during its 2017 World Series-winning campaign.

Astros owner Jim Crane announced the dismissals, per Jake Kaplan of The Athletic.

ESPN's Jeff Passan initially reported Luhnow and Hinch were suspended one year each for their roles.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported Astros bench coach Joe Espada, who has been with the team since 2018, will be the team's interim manager. Crane told reporters he will oversee baseball operations for now.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

