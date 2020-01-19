Early Projections for WWE WrestleMania 36 Match Card

0 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

We are not officially on the Road to WrestleMania 36, but that doesn't mean plans shouldn't already be in motion.

Through KofiMania, last year's WrestleMania proved that even in the weeks leading up to the big show, anything can happen to change the direction.

WWE's creative team may have no idea what matches will be on this lineup. Injuries, hot angles and even a lack of decisions over which Superstars to push could shape this season in countless ways.

However, a few things should start falling into place soon.

With the Royal Rumble coming up January 26, let's gaze into the future and guess what's in store for the WrestleMania 36 card.