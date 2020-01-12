NFL Playoff Picks 2020: Odds, Prop Bets, Predictions for Final Divisional Games

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The highlight of Saturday's NFL playoff action was a major upset. On Sunday, there could be two exciting, competitive divisional-round games on the way.

The Baltimore Ravens' season came to an unexpected end when they lost to the Tennessee Titans at home Saturday night. The Titans controlled the matchup the entire way to hand the Ravens only their third loss of the campaign.

Sunday's games could be more competitive than Saturday's action. Here's everything you need to know about the pair matchups, including odds and prop bets to consider.

No. 4 Houston Texans at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Odds (via Caesars): Kansas City -10; Over/Under 51.5 points

Prediction: Chiefs 30, Texans 27

Patrick Mahomes is due a showing. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and reigning NFL MVP didn't have the best finish to the regular season. He hasn't passed for more than two touchdowns in a game since Nov. 10, and he didn't put up more than 200 passing yards in three of his past six games.

But Mahomes is a top-tier quarterback who has showcased his elite skill set enough in the past to know that a big game is coming soon. And that should be Sunday against the Houston Texans.

It's a favorable matchup for Mahomes, as Houston ranked 29th in the NFL in passing defense during the regular season, allowing 267.3 yards through the air per game. When Mahomes faced the Texans in Week 6, he passed for 273 yards and three touchdowns.

Mahomes will break through for his first three-touchdown game through the air in two months. Oddschecker shows that bookmakers have available bets for Mahomes passing for at least three touchdowns, and that should be a good prop bet to make Sunday.

Not only should Mahomes be motivated to play well and get back on track, but he's looking to lead the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game for the second straight season. In last year's title decider, Kansas City lost to the New England Patriots in overtime.

It will also be smart to bet the over for this Kansas City-Houston matchup. Both of these teams have strong offenses, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Chiefs and Texans combine for at least 52 points.

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks at No. 2 Green Bay Packers

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Odds (via Caesars): Green Bay -4; Over/Under 45 points

Prediction: Seahawks 28, Packers 26

Like Sunday's AFC matchup, this is another game that could feature a lot of offense. Both teams have quarterbacks who know what it takes to win the Super Bowl, and it should be exciting to watch the Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers and the Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson taking turns to lead their respective offenses and making big plays.

Rodgers and the Packers have excelled in 2019, winning 13 games during the regular season despite not having many playmakers on offense. Top wide receiver Davante Adams missed some time because of injury, which left Rodgers having to rely on some more inexperienced receivers.

One of the players who emerged late in the regular season as a solid receiving option was Allen Lazard. In Green Bay's past two games, he was targeted 17 times, recording nine receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown.

It would make sense for Rodgers to continue to throw the ball in Lazard's direction, as the second-year receiver has only gotten better throughout the season. Bookmakers have lines on Lazard's receptions total for Sunday, per Oddschecker, and he should easily catch at least four passes against Seattle.

There's also the potential for Lazard to have a breakout game. The Seahawks ranked 27th in the NFL in passing defense during the regular season with 263.9 yards allowed per game.

And like the AFC game, bet the over on this matchup. The Packers and Seahawks should combine for at least 46 points.