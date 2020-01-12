Canelo Alvarez Reportedly Targeting Billy Joe Saunders for Fight on May 2

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez is reportedly eyeing up a showdown with Billy Joe Saunders on May 2.

Canelo has not been in action since November, when he made his light heavyweight debut and beat Sergey Kovalev. According to Mike Coppinger of The Athletic, Saunders is being lined up to take on the Mexican next:

Saunders holds the WBO super middleweight title and was also last in action in November, when he faced Marcelo Esteban Coceres.

The prospect of him going head-to-head with Canelo is exciting, especially on the Cinco de Mayo weekend.

Canelo is arguably the biggest name in boxing, having dominated the middleweight division before his step up to light heavyweight. His two clashes with Gennady Golovkin—the first was a draw and Alvarez won the second via majority decision—cemented the Mexican's status as a modern great.

He was able to carry his punching power up the divisions in his previous fight, producing this remarkable combination to beat Kovalev in the 11th round:

Saunders could provide a stiff challenge to Canelo, as he's been one of the most proficient fighters in the middleweight division for many years.

The Englishman has won all 29 of his professional fights, although his last top-class opponent was David Lemieux in December 2017 in a fight Saunders won comfortably. A showdown with Canelo would represent a huge step up in quality.