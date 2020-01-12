Bronny James, Zaire Wade, Sierra Canyon Earn Crucial Win over Rancho Christian

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

BJ Boston scored 30 points and Ziaire Williams added 20 as Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, California) defeated Rancho Christian (Temecula, California) 78-62 in boys high school basketball action Saturday.

Boston, a Kentucky commit, was exceptional as he guided the Trailblazers to a big win over a fellow Southern California powerhouse:

Sierra Canyon outscored Rancho Christian in every quarter. The Trailblazers led 43-34 at the half.

The win avenges one of Sierra Canyon's two losses this season, as the Trailblazers fell to Rancho Christian 85-81 on Dec. 30. Sierra Canyon's other defeat was to Minnehaha Academy (Minneapolis) on Jan. 4.

Zaire Wade, the son of NBA legend Dwyane Wade, had three points. Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers guard/forward LeBron James, was held scoreless.

Both players have been integral parts of a team that has gone 15-2 and is ranked 17th in MaxPreps' Xcellent 25 Writers' poll.

Rancho Christian entered the night ranked 11th on the same list.

Sierra Canyon's next game will be against Viewpoint (Calabasas, California) on Wednesday.