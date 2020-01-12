Bronny James, Zaire Wade, Sierra Canyon Earn Crucial Win over Rancho Christian

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 12, 2020

Norcross' Brandon Boston #11 in action against Roselle Catholic during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Saturday, January 19, 2019, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Gregory Payan/Associated Press

BJ Boston scored 30 points and Ziaire Williams added 20 as Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, California) defeated Rancho Christian (Temecula, California) 78-62 in boys high school basketball action Saturday.

Boston, a Kentucky commit, was exceptional as he guided the Trailblazers to a big win over a fellow Southern California powerhouse:

Sierra Canyon outscored Rancho Christian in every quarter. The Trailblazers led 43-34 at the half.

The win avenges one of Sierra Canyon's two losses this season, as the Trailblazers fell to Rancho Christian 85-81 on Dec. 30. Sierra Canyon's other defeat was to Minnehaha Academy (Minneapolis) on Jan. 4.

Zaire Wade, the son of NBA legend Dwyane Wade, had three pointsBronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers guard/forward LeBron James, was held scoreless.

Both players have been integral parts of a team that has gone 15-2 and is ranked 17th in MaxPreps' Xcellent 25 Writers' poll.

Rancho Christian entered the night ranked 11th on the same list.

Sierra Canyon's next game will be against Viewpoint (Calabasas, California) on Wednesday.    

Related

    Bronny James, Zaire Wade, Sierra Canyon Lose 78-58 to Minnehaha Academy

    High School Basketball logo
    High School Basketball

    Bronny James, Zaire Wade, Sierra Canyon Lose 78-58 to Minnehaha Academy

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Bronny James, BJ Boston Help Sierra Canyon Beat the Patrick School 71-56

    High School Basketball logo
    High School Basketball

    Bronny James, BJ Boston Help Sierra Canyon Beat the Patrick School 71-56

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Marlon Wayans Curses Out Referee at Son's High School Basketball Game

    High School Basketball logo
    High School Basketball

    Marlon Wayans Curses Out Referee at Son's High School Basketball Game

    Joe Price
    via Complex

    Bronny James, Sierra Canyon Top Etiwanda, Advance to The Classic at Damien Final

    High School Basketball logo
    High School Basketball

    Bronny James, Sierra Canyon Top Etiwanda, Advance to The Classic at Damien Final

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report