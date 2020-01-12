NFL Playoffs 2020: Schedule, Odds and Predictions for Final Divisional Games

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Saturday was all about the No. 1 seeds in the NFL playoffs, with one winning and the other losing.

The San Francisco 49ers advanced to the NFC Championship Game with a win over the Minnesota Vikings, while the Baltimore Ravens suffered a shocking home loss to the Tennessee Titans, who advanced to the AFC Championship Game.

Now it's time to figure out which teams the 49ers and Titans will face for their respective conferences' titles. Both No. 2 seeds will take the field for Sunday's divisional-round action. The Green Bay Packers are hosting the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC, while the Kansas City Chiefs are at home against the Houston Texans in the AFC.

Sunday Schedule and Odds

No. 4 Houston Texans at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs (-10), 3:05 p.m. ET on CBS

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks at No. 2 Green Bay Packers (-4), 6:40 p.m. ET on Fox

Odds via Caesars.

Sunday Predictions

Chiefs over Texans

Ten games into the regular season, the Chiefs were 6-4 and having some struggles. It wasn't clear whether they would regroup to become a top contender in the AFC again this season.

However, things changed. Kansas City won its final six games of the regular season to secure a first-round bye and build momentum for the postseason. The Chiefs clinched the No. 2 seed with a Week 17 home win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

It will only take one victory for Kansas City to return to the AFC Championship Game, which it lost to the New England Patriots in overtime last season.

In order to do that, the Chiefs will need to win an offensive shootout against the Texans. Kansas City's advantage? Its offense is a bit better. The Chiefs ranked sixth in the NFL during the regular season with 379.2 total yards per game and have reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes leading their offense.

There are going to be a lot of points scored in this one. The Texans, led by quarterback Deshaun Watson, will keep up with the Chiefs for most of the way. However, Kansas City will score a key late touchdown to seal the victory and advance.

The Chiefs will then face the Titans, who they lost to in Week 10, for the AFC title.

Seahawks over Packers

Who doesn't want to see a third matchup between the 49ers and Seahawks?

That's what's going to happen in the NFC Championship Game after Seattle goes on the road and wins again Sunday, as it will take down Green Bay in the divisional round. The Seahawks haven't been to the NFC Championship Game since they lost Super Bowl XLIX in the 2014 season.

Seattle didn't enter the playoffs with much momentum, as it lost three of its last four regular-season games. That included a Week 17 home matchup against San Francisco, which is why the Seahawks fell to the No. 5 seed for the postseason.

But in the Wild Card Round, Seattle notched a 17-9 victory on the road to the Philadelphia Eagles to get back on track.

The Seahawks defense has had some struggles this season, so they may need to rely on their offense to get past the Packers. But veteran quarterback Russell Wilson has continued to play well, and his leadership will be enough to power Seattle past Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay.

Expect a close game, but the Seahawks will pull it out late to set up their rematch with the 49ers.