NFL Rumors: Vikings' Dalvin Cook Seeking Long-Term Contract Extension

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings and running back Dalvin Cook are reportedly expected to discuss a long-term contract extension during the offseason, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

Cook can become a free agent following the 2020 season, and he is set to make just over $1.3 million in the final year of his rookie deal, per Spotrac.

After injuries caused the 2017 second-round draft pick to miss 17 games in his first two NFL seasons combined, he finally broke out this season with 1,135 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, plus 53 receptions for 519 yards in 14 games.

The 24-year-old Cook also played a huge role in Minnesota's upset win over the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Wild Card Round playoffs, as he rushed for 94 yards and two touchdowns to go along with three grabs for 36 yards.

With Cook leading the way, the Vikings had the No. 6 rushing offense in the NFL this season. His presence also took some pressure off quarterback Kirk Cousins and helped Minnesota rank eighth in scoring, which was the team's best finish during Mike Zimmer's tenure as head coach.

Signing any running back to a massive contract comes with some risk due to the nature of the position, and it is an especially big roll of the dice when the player has an injury history.

The move hasn't paid dividends thus far for the Los Angeles Rams and New York Jets, who doled out big deals to Todd Gurley and Le'Veon Bell, respectively. Both players failed to reach the 1,000-yard mark in 2019, but their contracts are essentially immovable.

Cook is a stud when healthy, but he has yet to appear in more than 14 games in a single season, plus the Vikings have some decent running back depth on the roster.

Rookie third-round pick Alexander Mattison rushed for 462 yards and averaged 4.6 yards per carry this season, while No. 3 back Mike Boone rushed for 273 yards and averaged 5.6 yards per carry.

Minnesota has an offense that is conducive to ground-game success, and there is no question that it played a role in Cook's career year in 2019.

There is no doubt that Cook is a special talent, though, and he has a chance to develop into a perennial All-Pro if he can stay on the field with more consistency.