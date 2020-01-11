NFL Playoff Bracket 2020: TV Schedule, Live-Stream Guide and Saturday Picks

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Think the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs was exciting? Well, the divisional round could be even better.

The action will get underway Saturday with one NFC matchup and one AFC contest. Both of the No. 1 seeds will be in action, as the San Francisco 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens look to get off to strong starts this postseason.

However, the Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans are each looking to earn a second straight upset road victory and end another top team's season prematurely.

Saturday Schedule

No. 6 Minnesota Vikings at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers, 4:35 p.m. ET on NBC and NBC Sports app

No. 6 Tennessee Titans at No. 1 Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Saturday Picks

49ers over Vikings

In the span of a year, the 49ers went from a 4-12 team to the No. 1 seed in the NFC. After winning no more than six games the previous four seasons, San Francisco went 13-3 during the regular season to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2013 campaign.

It may have been a surprise to some, but the 49ers proved their legitimacy by winning their first eight games of the season. They started strong and then held off the Seahawks to win the NFC West and earn a first-round bye and home-field advantage for the playoffs.

San Francisco is hoping for a deep run in its return to the playoffs. First, it will need to beat Minnesota, which is coming off an upset road win against the New Orleans Saints.

While the Vikings scored 26 points and amassed 362 total yards in that wild-card overtime victory, they are going to have a much more difficult time against the 49ers, who had the No. 2 defense in the NFL during the regular season. San Francisco also has a potent rushing attack that will be equally as tough for Minnesota's defense.

Because of those reasons, the 49ers are going to control this game from the start and then use some late scores to handily defeat the Vikings and advance to the NFC Championship Game.

Prediction: 49ers 27, Vikings 16

Ravens over Titans

It's been a while since the Ravens have won a playoff game; their most recent postseason victory came in the Wild Card Round in the 2014 season. They missed the playoffs every year from 2015 to 2017 and then lost on Wild Card Weekend last year.

However, Baltimore is better equipped this season to prevent a quick departure from the playoffs.

The Ravens went 14-2 and enter the playoffs on a 12-game winning streak that featured numerous wins over top teams, including the 49ers, Patriots, Seahawks, Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans. It's been an incredible run by a well-rounded Baltimore team that enters the postseason with more momentum than any other squad.

And it's not going to stop Saturday. The Ravens will rely on their dominant rushing attack and solid defense to advance to the AFC Championship Game, which they will host for the first time in franchise history.

The Titans played well defensively in the Wild Card Round, holding the Patriots to 13 points and shutting them out in the second half. But New England's offense is not nearly as prolific as Baltimore's, so Tennessee's defense won't have a repeat performance.

This could be a close game early, but the Ravens' overall talent will power them to a sizable win.

Prediction: Ravens 31, Titans 13