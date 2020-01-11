Kawhi Leonard Drops 36 as Clippers Edge Warriors with Paul George out Injured

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Kawhi Leonard did it all for the Los Angeles Clippers as the home team held serve against the Golden State Warriors 109-100 on Friday at Staples Center.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP dropped 36 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals in a game that was much closer than the score indicated.

Golden State led 83-73 after the third quarter thanks to a strong defensive effort and the Clippers' sloppy play.

However, the Clippers opened the fourth on a 14-2 run and never trailed for the remainder of the game.

Patrick Beverley finished one assist shy of a triple-double with 12 points, 11 boards and nine assists. Lou Williams scored 21 points off the bench.

Glenn Robinson III and Omari Spellman paced the Warriors offense with 17 points apiece.

The Clips were without Paul George, who was out with a left hamstring strain. The Warriors have been sans Stephen Curry (broken left hand) since October and D'Angelo Russell (bruised right shoulder) since Dec. 31. Klay Thompson is out for the entire 2019-20 campaign with a torn ACL.

The 27-12 Clippers won their fourth game in five tries. The 9-31 Warriors lost their seventh straight.

Notable Performances

Clippers F Kawhi Leonard: 36 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals

Clippers G Patrick Beverley: 12 points, 11 rebounds, 9 assists, 3 blocks

Clippers G Lou Williams: 21 points, 8 assists

Warriors F Glenn Robinson III: 17 points, 4 assists

Warriors F Omari Spellman: 17 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists

Warriors SG Alec Burks: 16 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists

What's Next?

Both teams will play road games Sunday.

The Clippers will visit the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center at 8 p.m. ET. The Warriors will visit the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedEx Forum at 6 p.m.

