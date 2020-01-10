Sony Open 2020: Brendan Steele, Cameron Davis Tied for Lead After 2nd Round

Harry How/Getty Images

Nobody wants to break free from the pack in Hawaii.

Brendan Steele and Cameron Davis are tied for first through two rounds of the 2020 Sony Open at Wai'alae Country Club in Honolulu. They both shot four-under 66 in Friday's round and are six-under for the tournament.

Here is a look at the other top contenders on the leaderboard, per PGATour.com:

T-1: Brendan Steele, -6

T-1: Cameron Davis, -6

T-3: Cameron Smith, -5

T-3: Keegan Bradley, -5

T-3: Russell Knox, -5

T-3: Ryan Palmer, -5

T-3: Sam Ryder, -5

T-3: Bo Hoag, -5

T-3: Rob Oppenheim, -5

T-3: Collin Morikawa, -5

T-3: Rory Sabbatini, -5

While Steele and Davis have put up identical scores in each round (both shot 68 on Thursday), their games have been anything but alike.

Steele did it the hard way, with dramatic swings of momentum. He broke up his five birdies in six holes with a double bogey on No. 6 and then helped cancel out two bogeys on the back nine with an eagle on No. 18.

Davis, on the other hand, was much more steady with five birdies and one bogey during Friday's action.

Meanwhile, nine golfers, including Keegan Bradley, Rory Sabbatini and Ryan Palmer, are a mere one stroke back heading into moving day.

Michael Gellerman had an opportunity to create separation when he was still on the course with most of those golfers done. It looked like he was going to take the lead into the weekend when he caught fire with five straight birdies on Nos. 17, 18, 1, 2 and 3 after starting on the back nine.

That changed when he notched a bogey on the par-three fourth, the par-four sixth and the par-three seventh.

As a result, he is four-under and part of a pack of challengers.

Collin Morikawa was the solo leader with a multi-stroke advantage at five-under 65 after the first day, which had play suspended because of darkness with 14 golfers still to finish the course. While he is no longer in the lead, he's in good position at five under for the event.

A win would serve as natural progression for the 22-year-old after he finished in the top 10 in two of his last five tournaments, including a tie for seventh his last time out at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

However, he lost his momentum with back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 14 and 15 after a steady even on the front nine with one birdie and one bogey. He seemed to be facing an uphill climb back into contention, but he salvaged his round with back-to-back birdies on his final two holes.

Morikawa is in a much better position than Vijay Singh, Jason Dufner, Justin Thomas and Patrick Reed, who were among those who did not make the cut.