Fiorentina Owner Says Federico Chiesa 'Can Go' Amid Juventus Rumours

Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Federico Chiesa can leave Fiorentina if an acceptable offer is made for him, according to club owner Rocco Commisso.



The 22-year-old has been linked with a move to Juventus for some time, while Inter Milan, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are also reportedly interested in him, per CalcioMercato.

Per Lady Radio (h/t Football Italia), Commisso has now opened the door for Chiesa's exit:

"I have already spoken to his father Enrico. I have come here to Florence seven times since I bought Fiorentina and we've seen each other many times. I have been talking to Enrico and Federico. If he wants to leave, he can go, but only if there is an offer in favour of Fiorentina. I'd like to have players who can become leaders, like [Gaetano] Scirea, [Franco] Baresi, [Paolo] Maldini, [Fulvio] Collovati, [Francesco] Totti or [Giancarlo] Antognini."

Back in June, soon after his purchase of Fiorentina, Commisso said Chiesa would not be sold "even for €100 million (£85 million)."

It seems he has now changed his mind on the winger's value to the side.

Fiorentina have endured a tough opening half of 2019-20. After 18 matches, they are 15th in the Serie A table, just four points clear of the relegation zone:

Chiesa has made 15 appearances in the Italian top flight this term, netting two goals and providing three assists playing across the front line.

The Genoa-born attacker joined the Viola's youth ranks in 2007 and made his senior debut in 2016.

He has been a key part of the first team ever since and also earned his first senior Italy cap in 2018.

Chiesa has yet to prove that he can be a consistent threat at the highest level. His career tally of 17 goals in 112 Serie A appearances is not overly impressive.

He boasts an exciting skill set, though, and the quality of the clubs linked with him shows just how much potential he has.

Fiorentina likely sense an opportunity to make a good amount of money on a player who has long been linked with an exit.