Fiorentina Owner Pledges Not to Sell Federico Chiesa Amid Juventus, Inter Links

Fiorentina will not sell Federico Chiesa "even for €100 million," the club's new owner, Rocco Commisso, has pledged.

Per Football Italia, the 21-year-old winger, currently starring for hosts Italy at the the 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship, has been linked with both Juventus and Inter Milan.

However, Commisso, whose purchase of Fiorentina was confirmed earlier this month, has made it clear Chiesa will stay at the Stadio Artemio Franchi for at least another season, per Corriere dello Sport (h/t Football Italia):

"I said on the day of my presentation that Chiesa represented Fiorentina in the national team. For me, he's the best. I won't sell him, not even for €100 million. We don't need the money. I've been told that he has no release clause in his contract. I want to keep Chiesa for at least another season, and when I say 'at least' I mean I'd like to keep him for longer, but let's see.

"I haven't talked to him yet, but I will in the next few days. Now we have to let him focus on Italy, but I'll talk to him soon. I want to meet him. When I make a promise, I keep it. How could I begin my adventure in Florence by selling the player who represents us in the national team? I hope Federico a great tournament, he's a player that excites me. He has passion and strength - characteristics I want to see at Fiorentina."

Chiesa joined La Viola's youth ranks in 2007 and made his senior debut in 2016.

He has been a crucial part of the first team for the last two seasons, during which he has made 73 Serie A appearances, scored 12 goals and provided eight assists.

He is able to play on either flank or through the middle as a No. 10 or central striker.

Chiesa is still raw, but he has six senior Italy caps and scored twice for the under-21 side as they opened up their tournament with a 3-1 win over Spain on Sunday:

If he continues to star at the tournament and helps Italy to a successful campaign, he could well catch the eye of other top European clubs.

Juventus and Inter both have the financial clout to test Commisso's resolve if they are prepared to make a big offer, but it seems Chiesa will stay at Fiorentina this summer.