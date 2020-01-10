NFL Playoff Picks 2020: Odds and Over/Under Predictions for Postseason Games

Nick Wass/Associated Press

It's seemed like forever since the Baltimore Ravens lost a game.

That's because the Ravens are entering the playoffs on a franchise-record 12-game winning streak, which led to them recording the first 14-win regular season in team history. The last time Baltimore lost a game was Sept. 29, when it fell to the Cleveland Browns at home.

After a first-round bye, the Ravens return to action this weekend as they begin their postseason with a divisional-round home matchup against the Tennessee Titans. After the Titans upset the New England Patriots last weekend, this could be an exciting contest.

And that's just one of the four great matchups that are set to take place this weekend.

Here's everything you need to know entering the divisional round, along with odds and predictions.

Divisional-Round Odds

Saturday, Jan. 11

No. 6 Minnesota Vikings at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers (-7); Over/Under 44.5 points

No. 6 Tennessee Titans at No. 1 Baltimore Ravens (-10); O/U 47

Sunday, Jan. 12

No. 4 Houston Texans at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs (-10); O/U 51

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks at No. 2 Green Bay Packers (-5); O/U 47

Odds obtained via Caesars. Predictions in bold against the spread.

Top Divisional-Round Storylines

Ravens, 49ers look to begin march back to Super Bowl

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

The last time the Ravens and 49ers made the Super Bowl? It was when they faced each other at the end of the 2012 season, a matchup Baltimore won 34-31 to secure its second Super Bowl title.

Now, the two teams are the favorites in their respective conferences to reach Super Bowl LIV, as each is the No. 1 seed coming off a first-round bye and preparing to face the No. 6 seed. The Ravens will host the Titans and the 49ers are facing the Vikings, both of which take place Saturday.

While both teams are likely to win this week, they'll then also have to win on conference championship weekend, which could be a tough task. Baltimore would face either Kansas City or Houston, while San Francisco would take on either Green Bay or Seattle.

The Ravens and 49ers have impressed all season and appear to be in good position to return to the Super Bowl. They'll just need to take care of business the next two weeks to make it happen.

Chiefs, Texans set to face off in likely offensive showdown

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Need an idea of what it will look like when the Chiefs and Texans play this week? Fortunately, they've already played once this season, so we have an idea of what to expect. That means offense, and likely a lot of it.

In Week 6, Houston beat Kansas City 31-24 in a game that featured 781 total yards of combined offense between the two teams. A big reason for their offensive prowess is the quarterbacks. The Chiefs are led by last season's NFL MVP, Patrick Mahomes, while the Texans have Deshaun Watson under center.

This is the only divisional-round matchup that features a pair of division winners, after three wild-card teams scored road wins last weekend. However, the Texans, who won the AFC South, beat the Bills to advance to face the AFC West champion Chiefs.

Get ready for what should be an exciting game, because these are two teams that can rack up yardage and put up points in a hurry.

Will the Seahawks become this postseason's road warriors?

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

There's a chance the Seahawks could play one more game in Seattle this season, but it would require them to beat the Packers and the Vikings to beat the 49ers this weekend.

It's unlikely Minnesota pulls off the upset win. So that means if Seattle is going to get to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2014 season, it's going to take two more road victories.

The Seahawks got off to a good start last weekend, when they traveled to Philadelphia and defeated the NFC East champion Eagles 17-9. However, they're going to have a much greater challenge this week as they travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers.

If Seattle can win again, a likely rematch against San Francisco awaits it in the NFC Championship Game. The Seahawks split the regular-season series against the 49ers, but they lost at home in Week 17, which awarded San Francisco the NFC West title and the No. 1 seed in the conference.