NFL Playoff Bracket 2020: Super Bowl Scenarios, Odds Before Divisional Round

The San Francisco 49ers have won five Super Bowl championships, tied for the second-most in NFL history. However, it's been quite a while since they added to that total.

The last time the 49ers won the Super Bowl came in the 1994 season, and their only appearance in the NFL's championship game since then came in the 2012 campaign, when they lost to the Baltimore Ravens. However, San Francisco has a chance to end its Super Bowl drought this season after earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC after a 13-3 regular season.

But there's still a lot that can happen before the Super Bowl arrives February 2. Heading into the divisional round, here's a look at the odds for the games and more.

Odds

Divisional Round

No. 6 Minnesota Vikings at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers (-7)

No. 6 Tennessee Titans at No. 1 Baltimore Ravens (-10)

No. 4 Houston Texans at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs (-10)

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks at No. 2 Green Bay Packers (-5)

Super Bowl

Baltimore +200 (bet $100 to win $200)

Kansas City +300

San Francisco +300

Green Bay +800

Seattle +1,500

Minnesota +1,600

Tennessee +3,000

Houston +4,000

Odds via Caesars



Super Bowl Scenarios

If the No. 1 seeds take care of business, then we could be looking at a Super Bowl rematch this season.

The Ravens and 49ers have faced off in the NFL's grand finale before. In the 2012 season, Baltimore defeated San Francisco 34-31 in Super Bowl XLVII to capture the second championship in franchise history. The game is mostly remembered for a third-quarter power outage at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome that caused a 34-minute delay.

Baltimore led 28-6 at the time of the blackout, which preceded San Francisco's thrilling comeback. The Ravens did just enough to hold off the 49ers to secure the victory.

It's likely that Baltimore and San Francisco would have another exciting game should the teams face off in Super Bowl LIV. They already met during the regular season, with Baltimore beating San Francisco 20-17 at home in Week 13. Justin Tucker lifted the Ravens with a game-winning 49-yard field goal as time expired.

In order for the Ravens to get to the Super Bowl, they will first need to beat the No. 6 Tennessee Titans on Saturday and then defeat either the No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs or the No. 4 Houston Texans in the AFC Championship Game.

The 49ers have to beat the No. 6 Minnesota Vikings on Saturday if they are to set up an NFC Championship Game showdown with either the No. 2 Green Bay Packers or the No. 5 Seattle Seahawks.

The latter could certainly prevent San Francisco from reaching the Super Bowl after finishing only one game back of the 49ers in the NFC West this season. The Seahawks and Niners split their regular-season series; the Seahawks won 27-24 in overtime in San Francisco in Week 10, and the 49ers won 26-21 in Seattle in Week 17.

That latter game earned the 49ers the NFC West title and the NFC's No. 1 seed. Had they lost, they would have been a No. 5 seed.

It would be exciting to see San Francisco and Seattle play for a third time this season, and the Seahawks would have extra motivation after that Week 17 loss.

As for the Ravens, their greatest challenge will likely be the Chiefs, who fell to the New England Patriots in overtime in the AFC Championship Game last season. Not only that, but Kansas City is one of only two teams that defeated Baltimore this season, beating the Ravens 33-28 at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 3.

One thing is for sure about Super Bowl LIV: It will have some relatively fresh contenders. None of the teams that were in the past four Super Bowls are still in the playoffs. Of the eight remaining teams, the Seahawks were most recently in the Super Bowl, as they made it in the 2014 season and last won it in the 2013 season.

The Texans are the only playoff team yet to reach the Super Bowl, while the Titans have only made it once before, when they lost in the 1999 season. The Vikings have also never won a Super Bowl, with their most recent appearance coming in the 1976 season.