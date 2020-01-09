Look: Kevin Durant, Kendrick Perkins Beef on Twitter During Westbrook Debate

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Russell Westbrook's return to Oklahoma City was met warmly within Chesapeake Energy Arena, but the same can't be said for the reactions it sparked on Twitter.

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins, who played in Oklahoma City alongside Westbrook and Kevin Durant from 2010-14, tweeted that Westbrook is "the best player to have ever put on a Oklahoma City Thunder jersey" and called him "Mr. Thunder."

When Perkins was challenged on that notion by Marc D'Amico, who hinted at Durant holding the title, things got chippy. Durant chimed in, taking a dig at Perkins' play:

After Perkins brought up the fact Durant left Oklahoma City in free agency to sign with the Golden State Warriors after the Warriors had defeated the Thunder in the 2016 Western Conference Finals, Durant was seemingly bored:

However, Durant couldn't leave it at that.

"Weak is starting at center, playing real minutes with no production," the 31-year-old 10-time All-Star wrote. "Should've worked on your skills as much as I did."

Perkins proceeded to reply with the following:

Durant won back-to-back titles in Golden State and was named NBA Finals MVP for both before he signed with the Brooklyn Nets as a free agent this summer. Perkins won a championship with the Boston Celtics in 2007-08 and announced his retirement from the league in April 2019.

Westbrook was traded from the Thunder, who drafted him fourth overall in 2008, to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Chris Paul in July.