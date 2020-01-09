Celtics Fan Who Threw Drink at Spurs Bench Banned for Life

Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics fan who threw a drink near the San Antonio Spurs' bench during Wednesday's game was banned from TD Garden for life.

John Karalis of MassLive passed along a statement from TD Garden spokesperson Tricia McCorkle:

"Last night, after throwing a can onto the court during a Celtics game, a guest was ejected from TD Garden. The guest was arrested by Boston Police and is currently facing criminal charges. This act is a serious violation of our guest code of conduct and as a result the guest will be banned from all future events at TD Garden, for life."

Nicole Yang of Boston.com reported the 22-year-old man who threw a can of Truly Hard Seltzer that exploded near the Spurs' bench was identified as Justin Arnold and charged with disturbing a public assembly.

"I told Pop after the game I'm really sorry that they had to experience that," Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said of his conversation with Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich. "I hope that person's not allowed in an NBA arena again."

Stevens got his wish, though the incident overshadowed San Antonio's 129-114 victory.

It occurred right as the Celtics lost momentum from their comeback attempt because point guard Kemba Walker received two technical fouls in the span of a few seconds. Stevens was also issued a technical foul.

Boston was not able to overcome the deficit and had trouble slowing DeMar DeRozan (30 points) in a balanced San Antonio effort that saw six Spurs score in double figures.