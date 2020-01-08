Stephen A: Kawhi Leonard Said Lakers' LeBron James Was Scared to Guard Him

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) and Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard (2) chase the ball during an NBA basketball game between Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Clippers won 111-106. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

The Los Angeles rivalry between the Clippers and Lakers is reaching new heights, with Kawhi Leonard reportedly telling LeBron James he was afraid to guard him. 

Per ESPN's Stephen A. Smith during Wednesday's First Take, Leonard said "someone tell LeBron stop being scared to guard me" during a game against the Lakers. 

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

