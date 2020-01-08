Stephen A: Kawhi Leonard Said Lakers' LeBron James Was Scared to Guard Him

Stephen A: Kawhi Leonard Said Lakers' LeBron James Was Scared to Guard HimJanuary 8, 2020
Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press
The Los Angeles rivalry between the Clippers and Lakers is reaching new heights, with Kawhi Leonard reportedly telling LeBron James he was afraid to guard him.
Per ESPN's Stephen A. Smith during Wednesday's First Take, Leonard said "someone tell LeBron stop being scared to guard me" during a game against the Lakers.
