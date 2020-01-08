NFL Playoffs 2020: Updated Divisional-Round Odds and Bracket Scenarios

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

NFL coaching slots are filling up by the day, and NFL mock drafts are surfacing at a blistering rate.

If you're a fan of football's offseason, you must be soaking this up. If you're a fan of football gambling, then you should consider this activity a warning that there's only so much wagering time left.

Only eight teams remain in pursuit of Super Bowl LIV. After this weekend's divisional round, that number will be sliced in half.

The clock is ticking to pick up this easy money—or, if we're being honest, suffering a brutally bad beat—so let's look ahead at the upcoming slate for the schedule, latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook and our can't-be-wrong predictions.

Divisional-Round Schedule, Odds

Saturday, Jan. 11

Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers (-7 | O/U 44.5), 4:35 p.m. ET on NBC

Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens (-10 | O/U 46.5), 8:15 p.m. ET on CBS

Sunday, Jan. 12

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs (-10, O/U 51), 3:05 p.m. ET on CBS

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers (-4, O/U 46.5), 6:40 p.m. ET on Fox

Divisional-Round Predictions

Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers



In case a road playoff win in New Orleans didn't hammer this point home already, the Vikings are more dangerous than their sixth seed suggests. They won 10 games in the regular season while finishing eighth in scoring offense and fifth in scoring defense.

They mimic the 49ers in a lot of ways. Both teams have electric running games—although San Francisco doesn't have a talent in the backfield like Dalvin Cook—and disruptive defensive lines. Despite being another run-first team, the Vikes can be dynamic in the passing game, provided Kirk Cousins has time to find wide receivers Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs.

The challenge for Minnesota, beyond traveling to the West Coast, is that it might be playing a better version of itself. The Niners won more games and posted a higher point differential. They reeled off a number of quality wins, while the Vikings' most recent triumph was arguably their first of the signature variety.

On paper, it's hard not to like San Francisco's chances. As long as Jimmy Garoppolo takes care of the football (he threw 13 interceptions in the regular season), the Niners should have enough to protect their home field and advance to the next round.

Prediction: 49ers 23, Vikings 16

Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens were the best team in football this season. They have the MVP front-runner in Lamar Jackson, an offense that can dismantle teams on the ground or through the air, and a defense that kept getting stingier as the year progressed.

They are overwhelming favorites for a reason. As electric as Derrick Henry has been of late, he can't take down this juggernaut on his own. But spreading the wealth means asking a lot of Ryan Tannehill (a backup to start the campaign) and A.J. Brown (a rookie).

"I think if Tannehill tries to pass on us, I don't think that'll go in their favor," Ravens safety Earl Thomas told reporters.

Baltimore could run away with this game, though it bears mentioning Mark Ingram II (calf) surprisingly did not practice Tuesday. The Ravens have other options in the running game—including Jackson, Gus Edwards and rookie Justice Hill—but if Ingram can't go, the talent gap between these teams would shrink by a notable margin.

Prediction: Ravens 28, Titans 17

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

Both of these teams can be unpredictable. At one point, Kansas City lost four of six games, including a defeat to this same Houston team. The Texans, meanwhile, dropped six games in the regular season, including stumbles against Carolina, Indianapolis and Denver.

Those were the low points. The highs were the height of a skyscraper, though.

The Chiefs, winners of six straight, can be unbelievable on offense, especially when running back Damien Williams gets going. This passing game can be a fireworks show any week. Patrick Mahomes combines a rocket arm with impressive accuracy and decision-making, and it's almost unfair that he can spread it around to the likes of Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins and Mecole Hardman.

But the Texans can be a buzzsaw, too. Deshaun Watson cleared 300 passing yards three times this season. DeAndre Hopkins cleared the century mark receiving five different times. Carlos Hyde, traded from the Chiefs to the Texans after Lamar Miller's ACL tear in August, enjoyed his first 1,000-yard season and made for a productive partner with pass-catching back Duke Johnson.

Kansas City has momentum and home-field advantage on its side, but this looks closer than the oddsmakers think.

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Texans 28

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers

Fan of elite quarterback play by chance?

Well, when the Seahawks and Packers lock horns this weekend, fans can see the first and second place players on the NFL's all-time career leaderboard in passer rating. Aaron Rodgers holds the top spot at 102.4. Russell Wilson is one spot behind with a 101.2. No one else clears triple digits.

When these two tango, you don't want to stray too far from the nearest screen.

The Packers are better on paper and healthier. That may not matter in this matchup. Wilson's ability to escape the pocket not only threatens to minimize Green Bay's dynamic pass-rushing duo of Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith, but it also maximizes the potency of Seattle's electric pass-catchers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.

Green Bay should win this game, but something about Wilson's improvisational skills has our crystal ball convinced he finds a way to lead Seattle to the upset.

Prediction: Seahawks 24, Packers 21