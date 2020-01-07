Report: Giants to Hire Patriots' Joe Judge as HC Amid Jason Garrett Rumors

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The New York Giants have reportedly hired New England Patriots wide receivers coach Joe Judge to become their next head coach.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the move Tuesday.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Judge also had an offer from Mississippi State, his alma mater, to replace Joe Moorhead.

Rapoport previously reported the Giants requested permission to interview former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett for their vacant job. He added Matt Rhule spoke with New York about giving it a chance to match the offer he received from the Carolina Panthers, but the Giants declined.

Per ESPN's Ed Werder, the Giants hope to interview Garrett as their offensive coordinator under Judge.

Per Schefter, the Panthers landed Rhule by giving him a seven-year contract worth $60 million and additional $10 million in incentives.

The Giants were in the market for a head coach when they parted ways with Pat Shurmur following the 2019 season. The 54-year-old went 9-23 in two years with the organization. The team has finished under .500 in six of the past seven years.

Judge spent the past eight seasons with the Patriots. The 38-year-old began working on Bill Belichick's staff as a special teams assistant in 2012 before being promoted to special teams coordinator in 2015. He added wide receivers coach to his list of responsibilities this season.

Before working with the Patriots, Judge was a special teams assistant under Nick Saban at Alabama.

The Giants will be Judge's first opportunity as a head coach in either college or the NFL.