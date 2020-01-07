Windhorst: Kevin Love 'Absolutely' Wants Trade; Not 'Much Traction' Toward Deal

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Kevin Love is looking for an exit from the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are struggling to move the five-time All-Star, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

Windhorst reported on The Hoop Collective podcast that Love "absolutely, totally wants to get out of there" but that "there's not that much traction" regarding a possible trade.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Dec. 6 that Cleveland was prepared to hear offers for Love.

The Athletic's Shams Charania and Joe Vardon reported Saturday that Love "had an emotional verbal outburst directed toward general manager Koby Altman" and "express[ed] his displeasure and disgust with the organization."

That frustration was evident in the Cavs' 121-106 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder that day. Love threw his arms up toward the end of the first half as Collin Sexton was dribbling with the shot clock winding down.

It appeared as though Sexton was the target of Love's anger, but head coach John Beilein took the blame.

"That was my mistake," Beilein said, per The Athletic's Kelsey Russo. "I was trying to get us to slow down and try to get, not the last shot, but close to the last shot. He had Chris Paul posted up; I didn't see it. It was on me. I called something else."

Love wrote a post on Instagram addressing what he said were "a lot of non truths being shared" and expressed support for his teammates.

Still, Love and the Cavs would probably benefit from parting ways.

Unless Cleveland is willing to get pennies on the dollar for Love, however, working out a deal could be difficult since all the recent drama has presumably hurt the team's leverage.

That's on top of the fact Love is owed $91.5 million over the next three years. The Cavs may have thought the long-term security offered by the deal would entice teams to trade for Love. Instead, it has had the opposite effect.

Considering the 2020 free-agent class is shaping up to be pretty thin, a playoff contender might grow desperate enough closer to the Feb. 6 trade deadline to meet Cleveland's asking price.