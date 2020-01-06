Jorge Masvidal Eyes Conor McGregor Fight over Title Bout vs. Kamaru Usman

Mike Roach/Getty Images

Jorge Masvidal has money on his mind.

ESPN's Ariel Helwani announced his 2019 Helwani Nose Awards and welcomed Masvidal onto the MMA Show to discuss a variety of topics. The 35-year-old fighter shared his thoughts on a potential matchup with Conor McGregor.

"I know my management without a doubt would say, and I would also say, the Conor fight," Masvidal told Helwani, referencing whether he'd rather take a bout against McGregor or welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. "We'll go get the money because the Conor fight is not always going to be there. [Usman] is always going to be there. Somebody is always going to have that belt."

Masvidal continued:

"[McGregor] is a two-time division champion, he has an impressive record and he comes to fight, so in that aspect, yes [I want that fight]. And we're both going to sell out wherever we fight and there's going to be violence. But if the dude doesn't want to fight, I'm not a bully, so go do your thing. If he doesn't want this, I don't give a f--k then. You want to fight, you don't want to fight, but don't flirt with me. You want it or you don't. Leave me alone if you don't."

Masvidal's full conversation with Helwani can be viewed below (NSFW language):

McGregor last fought on Oct. 6, 2018, losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov in UFC 229. Despite announcing his retirement from the sport in March, McGregor told Helwani in August he'd jump back into the Octagon against any of a host of opponents, specifically citing Dustin Poirier, Nate Diaz, Masvidal, Tony Ferguson, Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway and Jose Aldo (h/t MMA Fighting's Damon Martin).



Since McGregor's comments, Masvidal defeated Diaz in UFC 244 by technical knockout on Nov. 2 at Madison Square Garden to earn the UFC's inaugural BMF belt. Previously, the Miami native needed only five seconds to knock out Ben Askren on July 6.

On Dec. 30, White pumped the brakes on a Masvidal-McGregor bout while speaking with ESPN, saying he thought it was "a bad idea" (h/t Martin).

Overall, Masvidal is 35-13. McGregor is 21-4.