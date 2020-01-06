Grizzlies' Ja Morant 'Thinking About' 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest Invitation

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies rookie guard Ja Morant has been invited to compete in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest next month during NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Morant said he is mulling the offer: "It's something I'm thinking about. I haven't made a decision yet."

The Slam Dunk Contest has lacked major star power in recent years, but Morant is one of the best young talents the NBA has to offer. His participation would undoubtedly put a bigger spotlight on one of the marquee events of All-Star Weekend.

Per Haynes, Morant has been "cautious in his recovery from back spasms," which first occurred in November, and his health will be the main consideration when deciding whether he should partake in the competition.

The 20-year-old Morant went second overall in the 2019 NBA draft out of Murray State, and he has lived up to the hype. In 31 games, he is averaging 17.6 points, 6.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds while shooting an impressive 47.7 percent from the floor and 40.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Dating back to his time in college, Morant has been one of the most explosive athletes in basketball, and the fact that he packs so much athleticism and leaping ability into his 6'3", 174-pound frame makes his dunks an impressive sight.

Almost one year ago, Morant posterized UT-Martin's Quintin Dove with a dunk that was arguably among the best of the decade in college basketball:

That dunk alone generated interest in Morant eventually partaking in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, and he has continued to leave fans in awe since making the leap to the professional level.

The past few Slam Dunk Contests have left something to be desired since there haven't been many big-name players aside from Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo.

Zach LaVine's back-to-back wins in 2015-16 seemed to put the contest back on the map, especially since rising Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was part of the event in 2015.

Giannis has since won the NBA MVP award. Morant has that type of potential, and he can help raise his profile even more if he shows off his unique skill set in the 2020 Slam Dunk Contest on Feb. 15.