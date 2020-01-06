NFL Playoff Bracket 2020: Updated Postseason Picture, Divisional-Round Scenarios

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Following a thrilling Wild Card Weekend, just eight teams remain in contention for Super Bowl LIV.

On Saturday, the Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans advanced at the expense of the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots, respectively. The following day, the Minnesota Vikings and the Seattle Seahawks produced quality performances on the road to beat the New Orleans Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Following those matches, the path to Miami is now more clear.

Divisional Round

Saturday, January 11

Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers, 4:35 p.m. ET

Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 12

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs, 3:05 p.m. ET

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers, 6:40 p.m. ET

Divisional Round Preview

The Wild Card Weekend was packed with gripping moments, whetting the appetite for what will be a postseason to remember in the NFL.

Arguably the biggest shock of the weekend came in New Orleans, as the Vikings were winners against the red-hot Saints in overtime. After being pegged back in the fourth quarter, Kirk Cousins and Dalvin Cook inspired their team to a fantastic victory.

Kyle Rudolph sealed the win for Minnesota:

The Vikings will be the underdogs again Saturday against the 49ers, who were the top-ranked team in NFC in the regular season. San Francisco finished up 13-3 and will have the benefit of an extra week's rest.

On the same day, the Titans will be up against will be up against many experts' pick for the Super Bowl, the Baltimore Ravens.

Tennessee is unlikely to be daunted by the challenge, though, having beaten the defending Super Bowl champions on Wild Card Weekend. Derrick Henry was the driving force behind the road win against the New England Patriots:

The Ravens have been outstanding throughout the season, and halting Lamar Jackson's influence will be a huge test for the Tennessee defense.

On Sunday, the Texans will look to Deshaun Watson for more heroics against Kansas City, after he produced a stunning performance to help his team beat the Bills on Saturday.

In overtime, he conjured an incredible play to keep the Texans' match-winning drive alive:

Watson consistently finds a way late in games:

Kansas City will be relying on its own star quarterback, as Patrick Mahomes is capable of picking apart any defense in the NFL. After falling short of reaching the Super Bowl in 2019 by one game, there'll be an extra determination at Arrowhead to get over the line.

The final contest will see the Green Bay Packers up against the Seahawks. The latter got in the mood for this game with a narrow win over the Eagles with an efficient performance.

Per B/R Gridiron, the star of the show at Lincoln Financial Field was rookie receiver DK Metcalf:

The Seattle defense wasn't tested sternly by the Eagles after losing quarterback Carson Wentz early in the wild-card matchup due to a concussion.

However, the Packers can be devastating with Aaron Rodgers pulling the strings, and with home-field advantage, they will be favourites to progress.