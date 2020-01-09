7 Reasons Why WWE Royal Rumble Is the Best PPV

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

In terms of spectacle, WrestleMania is undoubtedly WWE's Super Bowl and it will always be that way.

But while SummerSlam is the biggest party of the summer and Survivor Series has a few months head start, Royal Rumble is a close No. 2 and arguably the best pay-per-view in the grand scheme of things.

Of course, every card has the potential to be great or terrible depending on its lineup and execution, but the titular battle royal match alone makes Royal Rumble worth getting invested in every single January.

Here is why Royal Rumble has been and likely always will be WWE's greatest event.