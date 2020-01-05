La Liga Table 2020: Sunday's Week 19 Results and Updated Standings

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Santi Cazorla helped Villarreal to an impressive 2-1 win away to Real Sociedad in La Liga on Sunday. The former Arsenal playmaker netted the Yellow Submarine's winner at Anoeta.

Villarreal are ninth and just a point ahead of Granada, who piled the pressure on relegation-threatened Mallorca earlier in the day. A 1-0 defeat away from home leaves Mallorca in the bottom three.

Celta Vigo benefited from Mallorca's defeat, even though they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Osasuna. Chimy Avila's ninth league goal of the season earned the visitors a share of the spoils, but a point still moved Celta away from danger on goal difference.

Alaves could have gone seven points clear of the drop zone had 10-man Real Betis not held on for a point.

Sunday Scores

Granada 1-0 Mallorca

Real Sociedad 1-2 Villarreal

Alaves 1-1 Real Betis

Celta Vigo 1-1 Osasuna

Cazorla's side were behind after just 22 minutes when Willian Jose put the hosts in front. The 28-year-old has made a habit of punishing Villarreal:

A Villarreal fightback was on when Manu Trigueros converted from the penalty spot two minutes before the hour mark. The penalty was awarded after Igor Zubeldia felled lively winger Samuel Chukwueze inside the area.

Villarreal had the winning margin when Mario Gaspar played in Cazorla, who finished smartly from a tight angle with 18 minutes remaining. The goal was confirmed by VAR.

Granada are keeping pace with the Yellow Submarine in the top half of the table after Angel Montoro's 24th-minute finish beat Mallorca. The midfielder was teed up by a creative touch from intelligent striker Roberto Soldado.

Mallorca's defeat was Celta's gain, despite the latter blowing a 1-0 lead late on against a tough Osasuna side at Balaidos. Santi Mina's 75th-minute finish wasn't enough when Avila got his head to a delivery from Pervis Estupinan eight minutes later.

Osasuna's No. 9 now has seven goals from his last seven appearances in the league.

There was drama at the Estadio Mendizorroza when Aleix Vidal put the home side ahead in the eighth minute. Betis fought back and earned a penalty in first-half stoppage time when Ruben Duarte brought down Nabil Fekir.

Joaquin stepped up from 12 yards, but he couldn't get beat Fernando Pacheco Flores in the Alaves goal. Instead, the Betis equaliser came 11 minutes after the break when Fekir's corner found Emerson.

Betis preserved the point even after Zouhair Feddal fouled Lucas Perez. A VAR check upgraded Feddal's initial booking to a red card, but Alaves couldn't make the subsequent numerical advantage count.