Clippers' Paul George Won't Play vs. Warriors Due to Hamstring Injury

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers star forward Paul George has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors.

Per ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk, George is dealing with a strained left hamstring.

The six-time All-Star originally suffered the injury during a Jan. 2 win over the Detroit Pistons. He sat out Los Angeles' next game on Jan. 4 before playing 26 minutes in a 135-132 win over the New York Knicks on Sunday.

George joined the Clippers in a July trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder in coordination with the team's signing of Kawhi Leonard to give L.A. one of the league's best duos.

He's averaged 23.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists across 26 appearances this season.

The 29-year-old California native didn't make his Clippers debut until mid-November in order to complete his recovery from offseason shoulder surgeries. He hadn't missed more than seven games in a season since 2014-15 when he was limited to six games because of a serious leg injury.

Los Angeles will use a committee approach to fill the void in any additional contests he misses. Maurice Harkless, Rodney McGruder, Jerome Robinson and Derrick Walton Jr. lead the group of players who should see an uptick in playing time.

The Clippers are already heading toward a postseason berth in the Western Conference, so they can afford to play it safe with their star players. That said, the more frequently George and Leonard are on the floor together during the regular season, the better the team's playoff seed should end up.