Deshaun Watson on Game-Winning Play vs. Bills: 'I Just Know I Wasn't Going Down'

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson made one of the plays of the year Saturday when he evaded a Buffalo Bills pass rush and found Taiwan Jones for a 34-yard gain en route to a 22-19 AFC Wild Card Game win in overtime.

Watson, who guided the team from a 16-0 third-quarter deficit, had no intentions of going to the ground, per ESPN's Ed Werder.

"I didn't know I was gonna do that honestly," Watson said postgame. "I just know I wasn't going down. That's my mentality. You're gonna have to really force me down to the ground. That's just me, especially in that situation."

That play set up a game-winning field goal to complete the comeback.

Watson was simply sensational, completing 20 of 25 passes for 247 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 55 yards and a score.

His 20-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter put the Texans on the scoreboard.

Watson also found running back Carlos Hyde for a five-yard touchdown pass.

Each touchdown was followed by a successful two-point conversion (one Watson run and a pass to wideout DeAndre Hopkins).

The quarterback also found Duke Johnson on 3rd-and-18 to convert a first down on the game-winning overtime drive:

Watson needed to be great for the Texans to erase a 16-point deficit, and he certainly was en route to leading Houston to the AFC Divisional Round.

The win marked Watson's first playoff victory since entering the league in 2017.