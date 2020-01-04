Clippers' Montrezl Harrell After Loss to Grizzlies: 'We're Not a Great Team'

The 14-22 Memphis Grizzlies demolished the 25-12 Los Angeles Clippers 140-114 on Saturday afternoon at the Staples Center.

Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell led the team with 28 points, but the 25-year-old reserve was far from boastful postgame. Harrell, among other things, told reporters the Clippers are "not a great team":

This result marked L.A.'s fifth loss this season to a sub-.500 opponent.

The expectation for the Clippers is to contend for a championship after they signed reigning NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and acquired six-time All-Star Paul George over the summer.

George sat out against Memphis with left hamstring tightness. The Clippers were also without two-time All-Defensive point guard Patrick Beverley because of a wrist injury. Head coach Doc Rivers did not use that as an excuse:

The L.A. rotation has been fluid this season because of injuries and Leonard's load management, and Rivers disclosed he's concerned the Clippers don't yet have an identity.

Rivers, like Harrell, also commented on being booed:

Reigning back-to-back Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams also echoed Harrell:

It certainly isn't time for the Clippers to panic. L.A. is positioned fourth in a strong Western Conference behind the 28-7 Los Angeles Lakers, 24-10 Denver Nuggets and 24-11 Houston Rockets.

The Clippers will have another shot against a lesser opponent when they host the 10-25 New York Knicks on Sunday afternoon.

