Report: Texans' Will Fuller out for Bills Wild Card Game with Groin Injury

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Houston Texans will reportedly be without wide receiver Will Fuller for Saturday's AFC Wild Card Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills because of a groin injury, according to NFL Network's James Palmer.

Fuller has been plagued by injuries throughout his four-year NFL career, and this season has been no different, as he missed five games, including Houston's Week 17 clash with the Tennessee Titans.

DeAndre Hopkins will continue to be the clear No. 1 wideout for quarterback Deshaun Watson, while Kenny Stills will step into the No. 2 role. Keke Coutee may operate out of the slot, but since he was often a healthy scratch this season, DeAndre Carter could figure into the mix as well.

Despite missing five games this season, Fuller set career highs in receptions (49) and yards (670) and caught three touchdowns. He also showed he is capable of exploding in any given game, as he made 14 grabs for 217 yards and three touchdowns in Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons and seven catches for 140 yards in Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Fuller has long been Watson's preferred deep option, as evidenced by his career yards-per-catch average of 14.3. Because of the attention opposing defenses have to pay to Hopkins, Fuller has often faced single coverage.

The Bills have arguably the best cornerback in football in All-Pro and Pro Bowler Tre'Davious White, who figures to spend most of his time Saturday covering Hopkins. White did not allow a touchdown during the regular season, and if he can hold Hopkins in check, it will allow Bills head coach Sean McDermott and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier to commit others players to stopping Stills, tight ends Darren Fells and Jordan Akins and running backs Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson.

Houston went 10-6 this season and won the AFC South, but it was just 2-3 in games without Fuller, which underscores his importance to the offense.

The Texans were likely to have a difficult time moving the ball through the air regardless since the Bills ranked fourth in passing yards allowed and tied for second in passing touchdowns allowed during the regular season.

Fuller's absence will make things that much more difficult, and it may allow the Buffalo defensive backs to tighten up their coverage if there isn't as much fear that big plays will be made down the field.