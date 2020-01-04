Eagles Rumors: Lane Johnson Out vs. Seahawks Amid Ankle Injury Recovery

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 4, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 03: Lane Johnson #65 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Lincoln Financial Field on November 3, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles will reportedly have to play Sunday's NFC Wild Card Game against the Seattle Seahawks without Lane Johnson

Per Derrick Gunn and John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia, Johnson's ankle sprain isn't fully healed, but he would be available for the NFC Divisional Round if the Eagles advance. 

Clark added the Eagles will start Halapoulivaati Vaitai in Johnson's spot at left tackle, with Matt Pryor slotting in at right guard. 

Johnson hasn't played since Philadelphia's 23-17 overtime win against the New York Giants on Dec. 9. The two-time Pro Bowler was injured when Carson Wentz was knocked into him by a defender. 

There was hope in Philadelphia that Johnson would return for the postseason. He was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday before sitting out Friday's session. 

The Eagles have dealt with injuries to key players throughout this season. DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Brandon Brooks, Ronald Darby and Malik Jackson are among the players currently on injured reserve. 

Playing without Johnson makes the Eagles more vulnerable on the offensive line, but Wentz led them to four straight wins to win the NFC East. He will have to do it at least one more time to keep the team's Super Bowl hopes alive. 

