NFL Playoff Bracket 2020: Postseason Viewing Info, Odds and Matchup Scenarios

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

The NFL Wild Card Weekend is set to whittle down the number of teams hoping for a Super Bowl LIV appearance on February 2.

The Wild Card Round will unfold on Saturday and Sunday, which will leave only eight teams still alive entering next weekend's divisional round. The two top seeds in the AFC (Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs) and the top two in the NFC (San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers) all received first-round byes.

Here's a look at the full Wild Card Round schedule, along with odds and predictions.

Wild Card Round Schedule, Odds, Predictions

Game: No. 5 Buffalo Bills at No. 4 Houston Texans

Date and Time: Saturday at 4:35 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN/ABC

Odds (via Caesars): Houston -3

Prediction: Buffalo 21, Houston 14

Game: No. 6 Tennessee Titans at No. 3 New England Patriots

Date and Time: Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Odds (via Caesars): New England -5

Prediction: New England 31, Tennessee 13

Game: No. 6 Minnesota Vikings at No. 3 New Orleans Saints

Date and Time: Sunday at 1:05 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Odds (via Caesars): New Orleans -7.5

Prediction: New Orleans 34, Minnesota 20

Game: No. 5 Seattle Seahawks at No. 4 Philadelphia Eagles

Date and Time: Sunday at 4:40 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Odds (via Caesars): Seattle -1.5

Prediction: Seattle 24, Philadelphia 17

Wild-Card Predictions

AFC

The AFC side of the bracket will feature the Super Bowl champions and a team that hasn't won a playoff game since 1995 advancing to the divisional round with victories on Saturday.

First, the Bills will finally notch a playoff win in what is only their second postseason appearance in 20 seasons. It's been a long time since Buffalo fans have celebrated a playoff victory, but that drought will finally come to an end in Houston.

It should be a competitive game, as the Texans won the AFC South and had some big wins during the regular season, including a Week 13 victory over the Patriots. But they were inconsistent throughout the year and never won more than two consecutive games.

That inconsistency will show again, as Buffalo's defense—ranked No. 3 in the NFL in the regular season—mostly shuts down Houston's offense. Josh Allen and the Bills' offense will then put up enough points for them to come out on top.

In the later matchup, the Patriots are favored to beat the Titans at home, and that's exactly what they'll do.

Don't expect another misstep like last week, when New England lost to Miami at home, costing it a first-round bye and forcing it to play in the Wild Card Round for the first time since 2009.

The Pats had the top-ranked defense in the NFL during the regular season, but they'll need to find a way to stop red-hot quarterback Ryan Tannehill and the league's rushing leader, Derrick Henry. However, with home-field advantage and their experience of the postseason, New England's defense should limit Tennessee's offensive production.

On the other side, Tom Brady always finds a way to guide the Patriots' offense to key scores in the playoffs, even though he's now 42. He'll do that again to start New England's postseason run this year.

The Bills will advance to play the top-seeded Ravens in the divisional round, while the Patriots will travel to face the Chiefs next weekend.

NFC

Sunday's action will open with one of the best teams on the NFC side of the bracket in action.

The Saints are set to host the Vikings as they look to begin their run back to the NFC Championship Game and potentially on to the Super Bowl. Last season, they lost to the Rams in overtime to fall just short.

While New Orleans will have to play an extra game this year, as it had a first-round bye last season, that shouldn't stop it from making a deep playoff run. In fact, a win over Minnesota could give the team some momentum heading into the next round.

Although the Vikings have an offense that may help them keep up with the Saints early, New Orleans has too much all-around talent for Minnesota to win on the road.

The final game of Wild Card Weekend features the Seahawks, who are looking to get back on track after a rough stretch to end the regular season, taking on the Eagles, who surged into the postseason by coming back in the race for the NFC East title.

Seattle lost three of its last four games, including a Week 17 matchup versus San Francisco, which cost it the opportunity to potentially win the NFC West and/or secure the top seed. Instead, it travels to Philadelphia, where it already beat the Eagles this season, winning a Week 12 matchup there.

The Eagles may have won their last four games, but none of them were against a team as strong as the Seahawks. Seattle is the favorite despite being on the road, and it will hold on to beat Philadelphia again.

In the divisional round, the Saints will go on the road to face the Packers, while the Seahawks will take on the 49ers in San Francisco as the NFC West rivals go head-to-head for the third time this season.