NFL Playoff Bracket 2020: Wild-Card Weekend Schedule and Predictions

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

The four top teams in the NFL are on a break. However, they will have to watch closely this weekend, when their divisional-round opponents will be decided.

That will happen during the Wild Card Round. The winners of Saturday's AFC games will go on to face the Baltimore Ravens or Kansas City Chiefs, while the San Francisco 49ers or Green Bay Packers await the winners of Sunday's NFC contests.

Here's a look at the wild-card schedule and predictions for the matchups that will take place in the divisional round.

Wild-Card Weekend Schedule

Saturday, Jan. 4

No. 5 Buffalo Bills at No. 4 Houston Texans, 4:35 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC

No. 6 Tennessee Titans at No. 3 New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. ET on CBS

Sunday, Jan. 5

No. 6 Minnesota Vikings at No. 3 New Orleans Saints, 1:05 p.m. ET on Fox

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks at No. 4 Philadelphia Eagles, 4:40 p.m. ET on NBC

Divisional-Round Predictions

No. 5 Buffalo Bills at No. 1 Baltimore Ravens

No. 3 New England Patriots at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers

No. 3 New Orleans Saints at No. 2 Green Bay Packers

In the Wild Card Round, three of the four matchups are between teams that didn't face off during the regular season. But that will be different in the divisional round. In fact, it will be the opposite, as three of those four games will be rematches.

The New England Patriots will take down the Tennessee Titans at home, bouncing back from a Week 17 home loss to the Miami Dolphins, and will play at the Kansas City Chiefs. Last season, these teams played in the AFC Championship Game, a contest that New England won 37-31 in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium.

However, the Pats and Chiefs have faced off since. In Week 14, Kansas City avenged that playoff loss by winning 23-16 at New England. The Patriots and Chiefs have put on exciting games in their past two meetings, and that should be the case again.

The other AFC divisional-round matchup will also be a regular-season rematch. In Week 14, the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills faced off in New Era Field. And while that was part of Baltimore's franchise-record 12-game winning streak, Buffalo was competitive. The Ravens held off a late charge from the Bills to secure a 24-17 victory.

This time will be different, though, because Baltimore has gained momentum since and will have home-field advantage. So while Buffalo will earn its first playoff win since 1995 by beating the Houston Texans on the road Saturday, don't expect its postseason run to last long.

The all-NFC West divisional-round game is a rematch of foes who have already faced off twice this season. The San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks split their regular-season series and will go head-to-head one more in the 2019 campaign.

In Week 10, Seattle beat San Francisco 27-24 in overtime on the road. Then the 49ers won in Seattle in Week 17, notching a 26-21 victory that secured the NFC West title and No. 1 seed in the conference.

With how exciting both of those games were, everybody should be hyped for the rubber match. That will come to fruition when the Seahawks beat the Philadelphia Eagles on the road Sunday after the New Orleans Saints' victory over the Minnesota Vikings at home.

As for New Orleans, it will travel to face the Green Bay Packers in the NFC divisional round. The Saints and Packers didn't play during the regular season, and it should be a thrilling game featuring a pair of Super Bowl-winning veteran quarterbacks in New Orleans' Drew Brees and Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers.