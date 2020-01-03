Titans vs. Patriots: Odds, Stat Predictions for 2020 AFC Wild Card Game

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

A trip to the playoffs? Certainly not unusual for the New England Patriots. A matchup in the AFC Wild Card Round? That's much more uncommon.

For the first time since 2009, the Patriots will be in action on Wild Card Weekend, hosting the Tennessee Titans on Saturday. New England made the playoffs and received a first-round bye every year from 2010 until 2018, so it will be different seeing it start the postseason a week earlier than usual.

Still, the Patriots went 12-4 during the regular season and have their sights on repeating as Super Bowl champions. They are looking to end their campaign with a championship for the third time in four years.

Game Odds

Spread: New England -5

Over/Under: 44.5

Moneyline: New England -235 (bet $235 to win $100); Tennessee +195 (bet $100 to win $195)

Odds via Caesars.

Stat Projections

Tom Brady: 285 passing yards, two touchdowns

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

It's time for Tom Brady, a six-time Super Bowl champion, to kick it into another gear.

Last year, Brady didn't have his best showing in the postseason—and the Patriots still won the Super Bowl. In their three playoff games last season, Brady had 953 passing yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. He should be motivated to have a better performance this year, especially if this could be his last season.

The Titans pass defense ranked 24th in the NFL during the regular season, allowing 255 yards per game. And it is going to have trouble stopping a Patriots team looking to bounce back from a disappointing home loss to the Miami Dolphins in their regular-season finale. That's the only reason New England is in this game in the first place.

This may not be the best Patriots offense we have seen in recent years, but Brady will find a way to get it done, tossing a pair of touchdowns en route to victory.

Derrick Henry: 92 rushing yards, one touchdown

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

The NFL's leading rusher is set to take on the league's top-ranked defense. It could be a matchup that decides the outcome of this game.

For most running backs, rushing for nearly 100 yards and a touchdown in a playoff game would be considered a strong showing. But Derrick Henry has been reaching much higher totals than that in recent weeks.

Over his past six games, Henry has rushed for more than 100 yards five times and had four multi-touchdown performances. That's how he finished with an NFL-high 1,540 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns while carrying the ball a league-high 303 times.

But the Patriots ranked sixth in rushing defense at 95.5 yards allowed per game. And they will gladly take limiting Henry to below 100 yards and only one score in this contest.

Stephon Gilmore: one interception, two pass deflections

Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

It's quite possible that Stephon Gilmore will be named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year. That's how well the Patriots' top cornerback has played this season.

Gilmore had six interceptions, tied for the league lead, while recording an NFL-high 20 pass deflections. New England's defense played well as a whole, but Gilmore was its clear leader.

In the wild-card matchup, Gilmore and the Pats will be facing a solid Titans offense led by quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who had a strong finish to the regular season, passing for at least two touchdowns in each of his final seven games.

However, Tannehill won't have the same success against New England. Expect Tannehill to try throwing a few balls Gilmore's way, and the Pats cornerback will come away with an interception in this one.