Chargers GM Tom Telesco: Philip Rivers Can Still Play 'At a Top Starter Level'

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers still has the support of his team's general manager after going 5-11 in 2019.

“I think he can still compete at a top starter level,” GM Tom Telesco said, according to The Athletic's Daniel Popper.

The 37-year-old is currently set to hit free agency after throwing for 4,615 yards, 23 touchdowns and 20 interceptions this season for Los Angeles.

The strong statement from Telesco may give an inclination how the Chargers will use the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Rivers has spent his entire pro career with the Chargers, waiting out the Drew Brees era for a few seasons before stepping into the starter's role in 2006 and running with it for more than a decade strong—and he may not be done yet.

While there may not be any 37-year-olds who aren't looking over their shoulder in the NFL, the Chargers' depth chart is especially weak at quarterback with only Tyrod Taylor and Easton Stick behind Rivers. Neither has played at the level of a franchise quarterback, which has led many to believe Los Angeles could address that situation early in the draft.

Telesco's statement ushers in some doubt, though re-signing Rivers on a short deal while drafting a young replacement could also make sense given the makeup of the Chargers roster.

Hunter Henry, Mike Williams and Keenan Allen have immense talent, and waiting on another quarterback to learn how to use it could lengthen an already exasperating rebuild for the Chargers.

Regardless, bringing Rivers back would only delay the inevitable need for a new quarterback. Whether he's hyping up Rivers to bring him back again or encouraging other teams to make a run at the aging quarterback, Telesco will certainly have a lot to sort through in the coming offseason.