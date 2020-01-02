Chargers GM Tom Telesco: Philip Rivers Can Still Play 'At a Top Starter Level'

Blake SchusterContributor IJanuary 3, 2020

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) signals to the bench during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers still has the support of his team's general manager after going 5-11 in 2019. 

“I think he can still compete at a top starter level,” GM Tom Telesco said, according to The Athletic's Daniel Popper.

The 37-year-old is currently set to hit free agency after throwing for 4,615 yards, 23 touchdowns and 20 interceptions this season for Los Angeles. 

The strong statement from Telesco may give an inclination how the Chargers will use the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Rivers has spent his entire pro career with the Chargers, waiting out the Drew Brees era for a few seasons before stepping into the starter's role in 2006 and running with it for more than a decade strong—and he may not be done yet. 

While there may not be any 37-year-olds who aren't looking over their shoulder in the NFL, the Chargers' depth chart is especially weak at quarterback with only Tyrod Taylor and Easton Stick behind Rivers. Neither has played at the level of a franchise quarterback, which has led many to believe Los Angeles could address that situation early in the draft. 

Telesco's statement ushers in some doubt, though re-signing Rivers on a short deal while drafting a young replacement could also make sense given the makeup of the Chargers roster. 

Hunter Henry, Mike Williams and Keenan Allen have immense talent, and waiting on another quarterback to learn how to use it could lengthen an already exasperating rebuild for the Chargers.

Regardless, bringing Rivers back would only delay the inevitable need for a new quarterback. Whether he's hyping up Rivers to bring him back again or encouraging other teams to make a run at the aging quarterback, Telesco will certainly have a lot to sort through in the coming offseason. 

Related

    Report: Cowboys Expected to Part Ways with Jason Garrett Soon

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Cowboys Expected to Part Ways with Jason Garrett Soon

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    2020 Pro Football HOF Finalists

    NFL logo
    NFL

    2020 Pro Football HOF Finalists

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Browns Want NFL Experience

    Owner Jimmy Haslam says Browns just focused on ‘people with NFL coaching experience’ when asked about Urban Meyer

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Browns Want NFL Experience

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Top 10 Rushing Seasons of Past 10 Years

    1. Adrian Peterson (2,097 yds), 2012 2. DeMarco Murray (1,845), 2014 3. Ezekiel Elliott (1,631), 2016 4. Arian Foster (1,616), 2010 5. Alfred Morris (1,613), 2012 6. LeSean McCoy (1,607), 2013 7. Maurice Jones-Drew (1,606), 2011 8. Marshawn Lynch (1,590), 2012 𝟗. 𝐃𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐇𝐞𝐧𝐫𝐲 (𝟏,𝟓𝟒𝟎), 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗 10. Jamaal Charles (1,509), 2012

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Top 10 Rushing Seasons of Past 10 Years

    Pro-Football-Reference.com
    via Pro-Football-Reference.com